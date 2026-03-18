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Susie Davidson

Click photo to download. Caption: Commentator and military expert Ralph Peters, center, last week at Temple Emanuel in Newton, Mass., where he have a briefing for the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA). Credit: Susie Davidson
Israel News
Case for Israel made by Ralph Peters, versatile commentator and military expert
Oct. 28, 2013
Susie Davidson