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Tal Braun

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 23, 2022. Source: YouTube.
Opinion
Defining the Palestinian Authority as an enemy
Israel’s next government must take a series of significant steps to make clear to all who is sovereign in the chosen land, and the consequences for anyone who dares to harm the Jews in their homeland.
Oct. 3, 2022
Tal Braun