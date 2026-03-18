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Tom Mountain

Tom Mountain is vice chair of the Massachusetts Republican Jewish Committee.

“The Plot Against America.” Courtesy: HBO.
Opinion
All downhill for America’s Jews …
Dark depictions exist only in the mindset of biased, liberal Hollywood producers, with their preferred villain: a U.S. celebrity icon turned Republican president who’s also a closet anti-Semite. Sound familiar?
Apr. 28, 2020
Tom Mountain
World War II Greatest Generation Omaha Beach
Opinion
The Greatest Jewish Generation
May. 27, 2019
Tom Mountain