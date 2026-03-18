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University of Haifa

A researcher in a kayak studies sharks in the shallow waters near Hadera, Israel. Photo by Hagai Nativ/Morris Kahn Marine Research Station/University of Haifa.
Features
Marine ecology expert on why Israel has become an unlikely shark hub
“Without realizing it, Israel is actually doing a lot to help” shark conservation, says Eyal Bigal, marine ecologist at the University of Haifa’s Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences.
Jul. 28, 2019
University of Haifa