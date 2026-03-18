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Walter Holzberg

Walter Holzberg is a campus advisor for CAMERA and an alumnus of CUNY Baruch.

Home page of City University of New York website, 2018, Credit: Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock.
Opinion
CUNY must adopt the IHRA definition
Antisemitism is rampant in the university system.
Jun. 6, 2023
Walter Holzberg