After a 35-year career on the news and business sides of The New York Times, retiring as group director for creative services, Yaakov Ort served as deputy communications director and editor-in-chief at Yeshiva University, and was the founding editor of the Jewish Learning Institute’s Torah Studies program. He served for 12 years as news editor and senior editor at Chabad.org, and as editor of books on Chassidic thought, including Daily Wisdom, vols. II and III (Kehot); and Wisdom to Heal the Earth (Ezra Press/Kehot). Currently, he is writing a book on Kabbalistic somatic healing of trauma, and recently completed the draft of a new translation and Chassidic commentary on the daily and Shabbat siddur.