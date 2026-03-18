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Yaakov Ort. Credit: Courtesy.

Yaakov Ort

After a 35-year career on the news and business sides of The New York Times, retiring as group director for creative services, Yaakov Ort served as deputy communications director and editor-in-chief at Yeshiva University, and was the founding editor of the Jewish Learning Institute’s Torah Studies program. He served for 12 years as news editor and senior editor at Chabad.org, and as editor of books on Chassidic thought, including Daily Wisdom, vols. II and III (Kehot); and Wisdom to Heal the Earth (Ezra Press/Kehot). Currently, he is writing a book on Kabbalistic somatic healing of trauma, and recently completed the draft of a new translation and Chassidic commentary on the daily and Shabbat siddur.

Kein Alkohol
Opinion
A sober Purim is a joyful Purim
For those in recovery, true joy does not come from intoxication. It comes from clarity, connection and community.
Mar. 1, 2026
Yaakov Ort
“The New York Times”
Opinion
What the paper of record has become
Aug. 4, 2025
Yaakov Ort
All the participants of the 2018 International Conference of Shluchos, at Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo by Chavi Konikov.
Jewish Life
6,500 Chabad rabbis and guests chart Jewish revival at New York forum
Nov. 20, 2022
Yaakov Ort