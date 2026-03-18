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Yedidya Harush

The wedding of Yedidya Harush's brother-in-law went ahead as planned, despite ongoing rockets launched by terror groups from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, May 2023. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Thinking of the future amid terror and tears
Living under the constant threat of rocket attacks from terrorists in the Gaza Strip has not broken our spirit. It has strengthened our resolve.
May. 12, 2023
Yedidya Harush