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Yehuda Shlezinger

Yehuda Shlezinger writes for Israel Hayom.

Turkish goods at Ashdod Port, en route to the Gaza Strip. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Israel News
Turkish aid reaching Gaza via Ashdod Port
Dozens of tons of Turkish-branded goods are being shipped to the Strip through Israel.
Jul. 29, 2025
Yehuda Shlezinger
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaking at the 22nd Jerusalem Conference of the Sheva Media Group on Feb. 24, 2025. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: The 2005 disengagement from Gaza was a mistake
Apr. 28, 2025
Uri Dagon
IDF D9 armored bulldozer
Israel News
US partially lifts arms embargo on Israel
Jan. 19, 2025
Yehuda Shlezinger
Bezalel Smotrich
Israel News
Smotrich defies AG, vows to maintain haredi daycare subsidies
Israel’s finance minister accuses government lawyers of bias against the ultra-Orthodox community and overstepping their authority.
Aug. 19, 2024
Yehuda Shlezinger
Tunnel in Jabalia
Israel News
The Gaza tunnel where hostage bodies were found
A visit to the 10-meter-deep pit opening to where the corpses were recovered by the Paratroopers Brigade.
May. 26, 2024
Yehuda Shlezinger
Ultra-Orthodox youngsters protesting outside an IDF recruitment center. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon.
Israel News
Defense minister delays drafting haredi yeshivah students
Gallant is said to have delayed the move in an effort to leverage negotiations to boost enlistment of ultra-Orthodox men through cooperation.
May. 23, 2024
Yehuda Shlezinger
Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip, March 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Will haredi draft bill extend exemption period by 15 years?
Currently, an ultra-Orthodox man begins studying in yeshivah at 18 and can drag it out until 26 before legally working, so he has no incentive to serve.
Mar. 20, 2024
Yehuda Shlezinger
Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz arrives for a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, May 7, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Reform opponents blasted for spitting on energy minister
Israel Katz was accosted while addressing an event in Tel Aviv.
Jun. 12, 2023
Amir Ettinger
Then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli politics has not seen the last of Bennett
Yamina is a battered party, but it has a chance of succeeding.
Jun. 30, 2022
Yehuda Shlezinger
Blue and White Party leaders Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi at party headquarters in Tel Aviv on April 9, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli politics needs more workhorses and fewer generals
A military career, no matter how successful, is no guarantee that a former commander will succeed in politics, which is a completely different profession.
Jun. 13, 2022
Yehuda Shlezinger
Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope Party, speaks during an Israeli Television News Company conference in Jerusalem, March 7, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
In Israel, political monotony is out and chaos is in
No one knows what tomorrow will bring to Israeli politics, but there is one thing for certain: it won’t be boring.
Jun. 6, 2022
Yehuda Shlezinger
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