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News   Israel News

US partially lifts arms embargo on Israel

Strategic military equipment worth millions cleared for shipment.

Jan. 19, 2025
Yehuda Shlezinger
IDF D9 armored bulldozer
An Israel Defense Forces D9 armored bulldozer. Credit: Israel Hayom.

The United States has begun lifting key restrictions from its arms embargo on Israel, with approximately 70 D9 armored bulldozers now cleared for shipment, according to security sources.

The bulldozers are part of a comprehensive 130-vehicle acquisition agreement signed approximately 10 months ago, a deal that had been suspended under the American arms embargo. Sources familiar with the matter said the authorization for the bulldozer transfer emerged from extensive negotiations with American administration officials, integrated within the broader framework of the hostage deal discussions.

Military officials emphasize the critical battlefield significance of these engineering vehicles in Gaza Strip operations. The heavy-duty bulldozers serve essential functions: establishing secure movement corridors, creating access routes for combat forces, and detecting explosive devices. Their reinforced design enables them to withstand explosive impacts while continuing to work.

According to security sources, if this equipment had been available during recent military operations, it could have significantly reduced IDF casualties from explosive devices. The decision to release the equipment follows October’s temporary weapons halt, which the Biden administration implemented as leverage in an effort to facilitate increased supplies to Gaza.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security U.S. Politics Israeli Foreign Policy
Yehuda Shlezinger
Yehuda Shlezinger writes for Israel Hayom.
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