More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Herzog: The 2005 disengagement from Gaza was a mistake

While the desire to separate from Gaza was “logical,” the disengagement itself led to Hamas’s takeover of the Strip “due to the Palestinian Authority’s weakness,” said the Israeli president.

Apr. 28, 2025
Uri Dagon, Yehuda Shlezinger
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaking at the 22nd Jerusalem Conference of the Sheva Media Group on Feb. 24, 2025. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaking at the 22nd Jerusalem Conference of the Sheva Media Group on Feb. 24, 2025. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog believes the 2005 disengagement from the Gaza Strip was a strategic error, he told Israel Hayom in an interview, an excerpt from which was published on Monday.

“It is clear to me now that the disengagement was a mistake. Not the desire to separate from two million Palestinians—that was logical—but the act itself, which, due to the Palestinian Authority’s weakness, led to a Hamas takeover in Gaza,” said the president.

Ahead of Israel’s 77th Independence Day, Herzog finds himself caught in the middle.

“I’ve been called ‘the Kaplanist president’ and ‘the Bibist president'—which perhaps shows that I am maintaining balance. I take great care to remain balanced and act responsibly,” he said. “The President’s Residence is one of the few places where everyone is still willing to come and talk. That is my role: not to take sides, but to help heal the divide.”

On the issue of the hostages held by Hamas, Herzog remained cautious.

“The war has two objectives—the defeat of Hamas and the return of the hostages. It doesn’t have to be an either-or situation; there is room for actions that could achieve both. We can change the reality while also bringing the hostages home,” he said.

“Certain statements, especially from the president, could harm efforts. When a president says certain things, it might drive up the price [of negotiations], so there are things I will not say,” he added.

Herzog also spoke about his efforts to mediate discussions regarding the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the events leading up to the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

“Even among those opposing the commission, there is agreement that there must be an investigation. The debate is about how the commission should be formed. I believe the Commission of Inquiry Law is the right tool, but it allows flexibility that must be used wisely,” he explained. “I met with the president of the Supreme Court [Yitzhak Amit], and he, in his nobility, said, ‘Okay, I will forgo my honor and consult with my deputy [Justice Noam Sohlberg], whose legal school of thought is different, so we can create trust.’”

(Amit is considered left-wing and Sohlberg is considered a conservative.)

Addressing the criminal cases facing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Herzog said: “When I hear [former Supreme Court President] Aharon Barak say, ‘Go for a plea deal,’ I think we need to listen. It’s time to talk about it. It makes sense.”

‘Strangling each other’

The president revealed that he had attempted to mediate the dispute between the prime minister and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar. “I spoke with the prime minister and the head of the Shin Bet. Instead of focusing on threats, we are busy strangling each other. I tried to calm things down between them,” he said.

On the issue of military conscription for ultra-Orthodox men, Herzog said, “There are currents within the ultra-Orthodox public that are more willing to hear the army’s plans. I don’t like the attacks on the ultra-Orthodox; I am in favor of dialogue.”

Herzog sharply criticized Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef, who recently said that military draft orders should be thrown “into the garbage.”

“I was appalled by those remarks; my insides turned over. It is completely unacceptable to me. I believe many people in the ultra-Orthodox community were uncomfortable with those statements as well. After all, we are sacrificing our sons and daughters,” said Herzog.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Gaza Strip
Uri Dagon
Yehuda Shlezinger
Yehuda Shlezinger writes for Israel Hayom.
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin