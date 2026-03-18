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Yoshi Zweiback

The funeral of Israel Police First Sgt. Amir Khoury, who died during a gun battle with a terrorist in Bnei Brak on March 29, at the cemetery in Nof HaGalil, March 31, 2022. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
Will Smith vs. Amir Khoury
With all the talk about that dramatic moment at the Oscars, much of the world ignored a more important story, about true courage and what it really means to come to someone’s defense.
Apr. 7, 2022
Yoshi Zweiback