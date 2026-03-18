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Yuval Cherlow

Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Oct. 21, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Access for all is a moral imperative
Let us pledge to take this moment in human history to encourage greater understanding and action on behalf of the disabled community.
Dec. 3, 2020
Yuval Cherlow
The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem funded an aliyah flight for 57 Russian-speaking Jews, who arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport on June 16, 2020. Credit: JAFI/ICEJ.
Opinion
Israel’s ethical borderline
Jul. 16, 2020
Yuval Cherlow