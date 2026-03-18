Zac Schildcrout

It’s high time for SJP chapters everywhere to understand a simple fact: In a world of nation-states, many of which are organized around ethnic identity, maintaining that only the Jewish state is too evil to exist is an anti-Semitic double standard.
Acknowledging that Israel’s foremost enemy in the Gaza Strip enthusiastically espouses Nazi-like ideology puts a wrench in the (false) narrative of perennial Palestinian victimhood and Israeli brutality.
Not only does the Palestinian Youth Movement mourn terrorist leaders while ignoring their victims, it advocates for the freedom of those imprisoned for supporting U.S.-designated terrorist organizations.