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Zac Schildcrout

Zac Schildcrout is a CAMERA Campus advisor and online editor.

The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Northeastern University in Boston has promoted the U.S.-designated terrorist group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
For one campus student group, who’s the real victim?
It’s high time for SJP chapters everywhere to understand a simple fact: In a world of nation-states, many of which are organized around ethnic identity, maintaining that only the Jewish state is too evil to exist is an anti-Semitic double standard.
Dec. 9, 2020
Zac Schildcrout
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Clearing up Title VI confusion
Jul. 13, 2020
Zac Schildcrout
Florida State University
Column
Virulent anti-Semitism at Florida State, defended by students
Jun. 23, 2020
Zac Schildcrout
Thousands of Palestinians attend a rally in Gaza City celebrating the 31st anniversary of Hamas on Dec. 16, 2018. Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Whitewashing Hamas at Georgetown
Acknowledging that Israel’s foremost enemy in the Gaza Strip enthusiastically espouses Nazi-like ideology puts a wrench in the (false) narrative of perennial Palestinian victimhood and Israeli brutality.
Feb. 7, 2020
Zac Schildcrout
U of M
Opinion
Hatred comes to Ann Arbor
Not only does the Palestinian Youth Movement mourn terrorist leaders while ignoring their victims, it advocates for the freedom of those imprisoned for supporting U.S.-designated terrorist organizations.
Jan. 23, 2020
Zac Schildcrout
An anti-Israel "apartheid wall" on display at Columbia University during "Israeli Apartheid Week" in 2017. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
Are American taxpayer funds fueling anti-Israel indoctrination?
There is reason to believe that Middle Eastern departments at some of the most prestigious universities in the United States are misappropriating Title VI grants.
Jan. 2, 2020
Zac Schildcrout
Harvard Yard on the university’s campus in Cambridge, Mass. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Slamming ‘Zionists’ and ‘Zionism’ writ large at Harvard
Commentators on campus echoed a radical worldview that paints all geopolitical issues as romanticized dichotomies of “weak” versus “strong,” and “oppressor” versus “oppressed.”
Apr. 11, 2019
Zac Schildcrout