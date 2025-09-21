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Opinion   Column

Netanyahu heads to the UN amid rising hostility against Israel

Europe’s embrace of a Palestinian state, driven by lies and antisemitism, leaves the Jewish state isolated on the world stage.

Sep. 21, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Netanyahu heads to the UN amid rising hostility against Israel

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Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN, Blessing and Curse
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 79th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City on Sept. 27, 2024. Credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

A complicated week awaits Israel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He sets out later this week with two seemingly opposite objectives: to address the United Nations in New York and then to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the fourth time at the White House. Two stops, two worlds.

The context could not be more dramatic. As the Jewish year 5785 draws to a close, more than 100,000 reservists have returned to serve in the Israel Defense Forces. Soldiers are engaged in deadly battles in which terrorists emerge from tunnels and ambush them.

The war’s purpose is to separate more than 10,000 Hamas operatives from the civilian population, which Israel is trying to move into humanitarian structures. This is the only way to safeguard non-combatants while fighting those who, as Trump said, attempted “genocide at the highest level,” even chopping up babies.

Yet while Israel struggles to fight this existential war and rescue its hostages, the world increasingly singles it out. The hunt for Jews is open—in institutions, on the streets, in the media. The word “genocide” has become the mantra. Islamic Jihad is not condemned; Israel is.

Europe, following the lead of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s push for sanctions, is positioning Israel as the country to shame and destroy.

Meanwhile, antisemitism explodes across Europe. The United Nations, as always, directs most of its condemnations toward Israel while ignoring massive human-rights abuses elsewhere. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has prepared the ground for a majority to vote for a Palestinian state at the United Nations.

This is outside the U.N.’s prerogatives and would nullify the Oslo Accords, which stipulate that such an outcome must be negotiated between the two sides.

The charge of “genocide,” leveled just days ago by three officials of the U.N. Human Rights Council, rests on testimony from biased accusers, casualty figures supplied by Hamas, and the erasure of key facts: the human shields, the atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, and the plight of the hostages. Thus, Israel alone is deemed guilty.

Europe will celebrate this recognition of “Palestine” as a political triumph—yet it is nothing but pro-jihad, anti-Western and anti-American. Palestinians have already rejected “two states for two peoples” time and again: with waves of mass terrorism, the Second Intifada, the Karin A arms shipment from Iran in 2002 and, most recently, the Oct. 7 massacre 18 years after Israel’s 2005 Gaza withdrawal.

Today, according to polls, 87% of Palestinians prefer Hamas. The Palestinian Authority itself is radicalized, endorses the destruction of Israel and praises Hamas’s atrocities.

A Palestinian state on the 1967 lines would put missiles and drones within 10 kilometers of Israel’s coast, airport and major cities. Hatred of Israel, torrents of money and the flight from the truth have all brought us to this moment, where Israel is portrayed as a menace to the world.

Netanyahu, delivering his 14th address at the U.N. during his 18 years as prime minister, will face this poisonous atmosphere. He will stand firm to show that Israel is not afraid and has no complexes. Its aims are clear: to defeat Hamas and bring the hostages home.

Then he will fly to Washington to meet Trump. It has long been fashionable, since Stalin’s days, to lump Israel and the United States together as aggressors—an orientalist trope that seeks to caricature Netanyahu and Trump as authoritarian warmongers.

But the reality is that both, each in his own way, insist that peace and the return of the hostages are goals worth pursuing. They also insist that peace is impossible with Hamas.

It is a simple truth—yet it goes unheard. Still, beyond the current jihadist nightmare, peace and reconstruction will one day come for the Palestinians too, once Hamas is gone.

We can only hope that the year 5786 will bring that long-awaited day.

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