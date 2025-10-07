More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Oct. 7 is not over; it lives among us

As Israel seeks peace with its Arab neighbors and a deal to return the hostages, mobs march for Hamas in Europe, calling terror “resistance.”

Oct. 7, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Oct. 7 is not over; it lives among us

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and is still being held in Gaza, prays with hostage families and supporters at their "Save Them!" sukkah outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem at the start of Sukkot, Oct. 6, 2025. Photo by Ran Melamed.
Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and is still being held in Gaza, prays with hostage families and supporters at their “Save Them!” sukkah outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem at the start of Sukkot, Oct. 6, 2025. Photo by Ran Melamed.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Strangely, the second anniversary of Oct. 7—the most horrific day of mourning for the Jewish people since the Holocaust—coincides with the start of Sukkot, the festival of fragile huts that symbolize both vulnerability and determination.

Families across Israel sit together beneath their leafy roofs, called to joy and blessing even as they grieve for sons, daughters, parents and friends lost to Hamas’s barbarism.

While Israel mourns, global attention turns south to Egypt, where American, Israeli and Arab representatives are discussing the Trump peace plan. At its heart lies the return of 20 living hostages and 28 bodies.

The suffering of these people—those who survived the same monsters who strangled the two Bibas babies, raped women, severed limbs and burned families alive—is unspeakable. And yet, the world exalts their murderers.

Violent crowds in Europe proclaim a chilling truth: Oct. 7 never ended. It lives among us, in the streets, in the slogans and in media discussions, in which lies prevail and moral inversion reigns.

In a shameful act unique to the world, Italy’s main labor union declared a national strike in support of a so-called “aid flotilla” whose cargo was vanity and propaganda, not humanitarian relief. The same mobs that glorify Hamas’s massacre as “resistance” desecrate the very word that once meant courage against tyranny.

My mother was a partisan; my father fought with the Jewish Brigade against Nazifascism. They would never have mistaken the slaughter of innocent people for heroism.

At the United Nations, a French-Saudi resolution—backed by 42 countries—accuses Israel of siege and starvation. The narrative has been reversed. Israel fights to avoid civilian tragedy, while Hamas murders its own people, steals two million tons of food that Israel sends into Gaza, and turns hospitals and schools into fortresses of war.

After more than seven decades of peace offers, withdrawals and territorial compromises, Oct. 7 buried the illusion that this hatred is about land. It is, rather, about ideology—about jihad’s drive to erase non-Islamic presence from the “ummah.” The goal is not merely to destroy the Jews; it is to destroy the very idea of a free and pluralistic world.

Israel stands at the forefront of that struggle. The war Hamas launched on Oct. 7, 2023, financed and armed by Iran, is not only against Jews—it is against democracy itself. It targets those who believe women should be free, who let gays live openly, who raise children to create, not to die. It is the revolution of barbarism against civilization.

Meanwhile, a “woke” Left, hungry for victims to defend, aligns itself with jihad, shouting its slogans and amplifying its lies. From Europe’s streets rises a cry of hatred against the smallest country in the Middle East, against its right to survive, and against the defensive war it must fight to prevent annihilation.

A note of perspective: the Arab League’s 22 member states cover more than 14 million square kilometers (about 5.4 million square miles). Israel occupies just over 20,000. It does not seek more land—only the land the Jewish people have loved and defended for 2,000 years.

Now, remarkably, eight Muslim nations stand alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel in seeking peace after bitter wars in Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Gaza. On the horizon, one can glimpse the possibility of an Islamic world purged of weapons and hatred.

Only Europe’s mobs still chant for death. Only they seem eager to poison themselves with their own hate.

Defense and Security Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin