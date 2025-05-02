More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Weaponizing ‘Hava Nagila’ and the fires that blaze in Israel

Using a song of Jewish joy to promote a Palestinian agenda is just another example of the upside-down narratives being used to vilify Jews as oppressors.

May. 2, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Weaponizing ‘Hava Nagila’ and the fires that blaze in Israel

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Wildfires in Latrun
Battling a massive wildfire in Latrun, May 1, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

There is something almost tragically absurd about contemporary antisemitism and its insidious ability to resurface under the guise of progressive causes and social justice. This was on full display during the Italian Labor Day program on May 1 as the iconic Jewish song “Hava Nagila,” a historic Zionist hymn of joy and resilience, was repurposed into a pro-Palestinian anthem.

As members of the I Patagari band played the tune that once celebrated the Jewish return to Israel, its lead singer, Francesco Frazoli, led the crowd with chants of “Free Palestine,” enlisting the unwitting masses in a campaign built on misinformation and inversion.

This appropriation is not merely symbolic; it reflects a deeper inferiority complex within the pro-Palestinian movement. It strips a cultural artifact of its meaning, twisting a song that once uplifted a persecuted people into a weapon against them. In this upside-down narrative, Palestinians are cast as today’s Jews, the oppressed, while Jews are vilified as oppressors. The inversion reaches a grotesque peak when Israel is accused of Nazism, turning the victims of decades of terrorism into alleged perpetrators of genocide.

Such rhetoric is not confined to the streets. Public broadcasting, exemplified by the Italian program “Presa Diretta” on RAI TRE, features figures like U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese talking about Israel without challenge or critical balance. Her unfiltered hostility toward the Jewish state stands as a testament to the failure of the United Nations in its mission of peacekeeping. The media’s reliance on casualty figures sourced from Hamas, despite independent investigations challenging their accuracy, further fuels an already skewed narrative.

This disconnect extends into the environmentalist movement. Israel, the only country to enter the 21st century with more trees than it had a century prior, has planted more than 250 million trees since 1900. The Jewish National Fund, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, has played a vital role in this effort, with their iconic blue donation tins gracing Jewish homes worldwide. Forests have flourished across Israel, and once arid hills have transformed into green havens. Yet when these same forests are destroyed by suspected arson or enemy fire, activists who normally rally to protect the planet remain conspicuously silent.

Recent wildfires consumed nearly 2,000 hectares—almost 5,000 acres—of ancient groves and vineyards in areas like Latrun, a site steeped in Israeli history and rebirth after the Holocaust. These forests were cultivated not just for beauty or ecology, but as a bulwark against desertification. Still, the destruction barely registers among global climate crusaders, echoing a broader pattern: Jewish suffering is often minimized or ignored unless politically convenient.

Meanwhile, the reality on the ground is distorted or dismissed. The current war, in which Israel defends itself against a brutal enemy whose aims include the extermination of Jews, infants included, is reframed as colonial aggression. Even the plight of 58 kidnapped Israelis, with 24 possibly still alive, is sidelined in favor of selective outrage.

True, journalism should aim for truth, not propaganda. To claim impartiality while broadcasting unverified or one-sided information is not freedom of expression but complicity in hate. To twist a joyous song like “Hava Nagila” into a cry for destruction, to mourn forests globally but not those in Israel, to ignore Jewish lives under fire while demanding rights for others is not solidarity.

It is a resurgence of the world’s oldest hatred, cloaked in modern rhetoric.

In a world that claims to stand for human rights and environmental justice, Israel’s forests and people deserve more than silence. They deserve the truth.

Arts and Entertainment Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin