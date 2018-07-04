More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Who’s right? Not the left in Europe!

The Jews are always very attentive to any signs of right-wing anti-Semitism, but they aren’t so vigilant when it comes to the daily, deafening, anti-Semitic attacks that—disguised as criticism of Israel—come these days from the left.

Jul. 4, 2018
Fiamma Nirenstein

Who’s right? Not the left in Europe!

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
From left, Italian politicians Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, on April 12, 2018. Credit: Presidenza della Repubblica/Wikimedia Commons.
From left, Italian politicians Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, on April 12, 2018. Credit: Presidenza della Repubblica/Wikimedia Commons.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

If someone showed British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn or Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan footage of the waving of Israeli flags during a speech in front of a mass of people made by Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Interior Minister, at the his party’s (the League) annual gathering a few days ago in Pontida, Italy, both would undoubtedly interpret this in their own way. In fact, they would probably say the following: The first would judge it as a “criminal” link between Israel and right-wing nationalism and populism; the other would see it as a sign of Islamophobia, blatant anti-Palestinian hatred and therefore anti-Arab.

As for Italian and European Jews—my people—many of them are asking themselves how to remove this bitter cup from their lips in order to continue to drink from the left’s. Why? Because Jews and the left have for decades (and for many good reasons)—that is, since the battle against Nazi-fascism and numerous persecutions—been mutually bound and morally dependent. Even after history has gone down so many different paths, including that of Stalin’s murderous anti-Semitism, they still struggle to pull off the umbilical cord.

The Jews are always very attentive to any signs of right-wing anti-Semitism (as they should be), but (quite wrongly) they aren’t so vigilant when it comes to the daily, deafening, anti-Semitic attacks that, disguised as criticism of Israel, come these days from not only the left, but also from Italy’s Muslim communities.

Salvini has proclaimed on several occasions that he is a friend of Israel; it is a fact to be appreciated, but also put to the test. All right-wing politicians in Europe are currently on trial, but it’s a good test, not a trap. Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, seems sincere when he declares that his country must take responsibility for its crimes against the Jews and declares his support for the Jewish state. Hungary, too, beyond insisting that it’s not anti-Semitic, has sided against the ignoble attempt of “labeling” Israeli products adopted by the European Union. The Poles have gone to great lengths to reverse its Parliament’s resolution that absolved them of their crimes during the Holocaust; and Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and perhaps Poland as well are at present seriously considering moving their embassies to Jerusalem, following the example of the United States.

Are these countries alien to anti-Semitism? I would say no. Neither is Italy. This doesn’t mean, however, that Salvini should be compared to the latter simply because he belongs to the League Party.

So are the current right-wing governments in Europe without anti-Semitic elements? Of course not. But I challenge anyone to point out a single European country in which this monster has been eliminated within the echelons of the ruling class, both on the right and the left. This is the message that I, as a European Jewish woman, wish to impart.

Someone has to explain to me what this is, if not anti-Semitism, when at the time of the Second Intifada nearly 2,000 Israelis were killed—suicide-bombing terrorists murdered men, women and children on public buses and in restaurants—and no one in Europe lifted a finger or raised an eyebrow. What prevented the police from finding Ilan Halimi after he had been kidnapped in a Muslim Banlieue of Paris, where he was tortured to death? Perhaps out of fear of calling out its Islamic citizens for their anti-Semitic attitudes? After all, that was the only reasons for that ominous murder.

In 2004, Romano Prodi, Italy’s former prime minister and then president of the European Commission, blocked the publicity of an investigation into anti-Semitism because Islamic anti-Semitism was emerging like a frightful Hydra. That Hydra has gone on to persecute and kill Jews in France, Belgium, England and the Netherlands. It had become impossible to wear a kippah in many Western European neighborhoods—and so much so in Berlin that on April 25, a demonstration took place to this effect, protesting the ability to wear them in peace. In still another demonstration in Berlin, Hezbollah’s flags were seen waving and “Death to the Jews” was chanted, while human-rights institutions actually lent their support to Hamas, condemning Israel for defending its besieged borders. Is this anti-Semitism? Certainly. Is it the work of the right? No, it is left-wing anti-Semitic anti-Israelism.

Anyone who fears that an anti-Jewish wave may emerge from populism fails to take into account the fact that many of the elements that have made it a mass movement in the last century are missing.The Jews are not held responsible for the failure of the euro or the European Union; they are not anti-Western foreign conspirators suspected of having created discomfort; they have nothing to do with the immigration crisis that Europe is currently facing—if anything, they are always accused by the left of being too Western, familist and conservative (they are never linked to falling birth rates or to the crisis of the family). In short, these are themes of interest for right-wing anti-Semites. That said, certainly the right has its Jew-haters, and in some cases, they can be ultra neo-Nazis, violent and dangerous.

But Euro critical movements and governments these days can’t be perceived as an anti-Semitic danger, per se, inasmuch as it exists, while the terrible wave of anti-Semitism that is sweeping Europe—unprecedented since World War II—has by now completely different origins on the left and in the Islamic world.

Journalist Fiamma Nirenstein was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-13), where she served as vice president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies, served in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and established and chaired the Committee for the Inquiry Into Anti-Semitism. A founding member of the international Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 13 books, including “Israel Is Us” (2009). Currently, she is a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Translation by Amy Rosenthal.

European Union Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard