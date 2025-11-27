More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The Islamists’ Trojan horse

The twin causes of Palestinianism and human rights have destroyed the West’s moral compass.

Nov. 27, 2025
Melanie Phillips

The Islamists’ Trojan horse

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Trojan Horse
Trojan horse. Credit: hrohmann/Pixabay.
Melanie Phillips
Melanie Phillips Melanie Phillips
Melanie Phillips, a British journalist, broadcaster and author, writes a weekly column for JNS. Currently a columnist for The Times of London, her new book, Fighting the Hate: A Handbook for Jews Under Siege, has just been published by Wicked Son. Her previous book, The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West and Why Only They Can Save It, was published in 2025. Access her work at: melaniephillips.substack.com.

The “progressive” world is defined by its unchallengeable adherence to two causes: Palestinianism and international human-rights law. The two are symbiotically linked.

“Progressives” believe that these stand for conscience, morality and the betterment of the human race. In fact, both of them have destroyed the West’s moral compass altogether.

They are the principal drivers of the tsunami of Israel demonization and Jew-baiting that’s engulfed the Jewish world since the Hamas-led atrocities in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

This infernal axis is perfectly encapsulated in the person of New York’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani.

After the mob attack on Park East Synagogue on New York City’s Upper East Side over the meeting it hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh to provide information about aliyah, or immigration to Israel, Mamdani said: “These sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law.”

This was clearly ridiculous. Moving to Israel isn’t a violation of international law, nor is any meeting to provide information about doing so. Moving there is no more unlawful than someone moving to the United States, the course pursued by Mamdani’s own parents.

The mayor-elect’s office later said that Mamdani had meant “settlement activity beyond the Green Line” was a violation of international law. That’s untrue in itself, but it’s not what he said and misrepresents the event that he denounced.

It’s quite clear that he believes all immigration to live in Israel is illegitimate because he believes that the existence of Israel itself is illegitimate, as was obvious from his pre-election performances as a street agitator screaming for the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state.

Mamdani made this “violation” remark for one baleful purpose—to delegitimize the right of Jews to live in their own ancestral homeland. That’s because he wants to delegitimize Israel itself by any means possible.

This is the second time he’s made a notable comment involving international law. Weeks ago, he said that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set foot in New York, Mamdani would have him arrested under the terms of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

But this was again absurd. He would have no power to do so. Such an arrest could only be carried out by the federal authorities. And no such arrest could be made by them either because the United States isn’t a signatory to the ICC.

Why, then, is Mamdani so keen to cite international law, which has nothing at all to do with New York?

It’s because international law is a key weapon deployed by the “eighth front” of the war against Israel. This eighth front (the other seven are the countries encircling Israel in a “ring of fire”) is the war of the mind. It is conducted through the entire global apparatus of international human-rights law and the humanitarian establishment, and laundered by the media to demonize and delegitimize Israel in the West and cause people to press for Israel’s extermination.

The United Nations, the international courts and the big NGOs like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International constitute a global infrastructure to promote the Palestinian cause; give the lies of “occupation” and Palestinian rights to the land a spurious justification in international law; and isolate Israel in the court of public opinion.

For the Palestinian Arabs, international human-rights law is a key weapon to destroy Israel. In the 1960s, when they realized they couldn’t achieve this through war, the Palestinian terrorist leader Yasser Arafat and his allies in the former Soviet Union invented the bogus identity of a Palestinian people and thus claimed the right to self-determination.

This hooked Western progressives for whom, as the Palestinian Arabs and their Soviet strategists well understood, universal human rights have become the nearest thing to a religion. To these liberals, campaigning for the Palestinians meant campaigning for justice and the rights of the oppressed.

All the Palestinian Arabs then had to do was to hit Israel with fake accusations of human-rights abuses, and Western liberals would be turned into a weapon to bring about Israel’s destruction. This has been carried out to the letter, turning justice into lawfare and bodies such as the International Court of Justice or International Criminal Court into kangaroo courts captured by Israel’s enemies.

The Palestinian cause has had an even deeper effect. It has simply corrupted discourse and morality in the West. By adopting Palestinianism as their badge of moral worth, people have signed up to an agenda of lies that they assume is incontrovertible truth.

Convinced that the Palestinians are the wretched of the earth, Western liberals refuse to see that they are actually supporting a genocidal agenda. By internalizing Palestinian Jew-hatred, they now see nothing wrong in themselves spewing out vicious antisemitic tropes.

Demonizing Israel in the name of anti-racism, they have turned morality inside out, reversing victim and aggressor. That’s why, after the terror attacks on Oct. 7, so many of them denied Israeli victimization and instead grotesquely blamed Israel for abuses such as war crimes or genocide, of which Israel was innocent but of which the Palestinians were guilty.

This pathological projection by aggressors of their own evil deeds onto their victims is hardwired into the Palestinian cause and indeed the Islamist world.

The Islamists do this because they believe that Islam is perfection, and everything beyond it is the province of the devil. Islamist aggression against the West is therefore falsely framed as a defense against Western attacks on Islam.

This was why British Muslims in Birmingham justified their exclusion of the Maccabi Tel Aviv away-fans from the club’s match against Aston Villa in October by claiming that the Israeli fans had a record of violence.

They based this on the utterly false assertion that a violent, pre-planned Arab “Jew-hunt” against Maccabi fans at a match in Amsterdam last year, in which the Israelis were chased through the city, beaten and one of them forced into a canal, was in fact a major attack by Israeli “hooligans” against local Muslims.

By allowing the Palestinian cause to subvert their ability to distinguish truth from lies and right from wrong, Western progressives have damaged something rather closer to home than the truth about the Israel-Arab impasse. It meant that they can’t see how their own society is being Islamized.

That’s why the knee-jerk response after any Islamist atrocities in the West is to worry about attacks on Muslims. It’s why in Britain, any criticism of the police delivering “two-tier justice” by treating Muslims less harshly than others, or concern about attempts to Islamize the curriculum of some state-run schools, or speaking about the overwhelmingly Muslim identity of the rape and grooming gangs is all denounced as “Islamophobia” and silenced.

Palestinianism is the Trojan horse for the Islamization of the West.

Mamdani is motivated, above all, by his passion for the Palestinian cause and his hatred of Israel.

It’s clear from his transition team—a nightmarish collection of Israel-haters, nihilists and ultra-leftists—that he intends to drive a wedge down the middle of the Jewish community by using anti-Zionist Jews as human shields to protect him from charges of antisemitism as he pursues his vendetta against Israel.

New York Jews who denounce Israel will receive protection and favors; Jews who are assumed to support Israel will be thrown to the wolves.

And it will all be done in the language of human rights, justice and international law.

Diaspora Jewry Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin