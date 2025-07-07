More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Bringing Jerusalem to the wedding: The story behind breaking the glass

It doesn’t easily fit with the concept of being a fully acculturated American; in fact, it evokes separatism and attachment to a foreign land.

Jul. 7, 2025
Moshe Phillips

Bringing Jerusalem to the wedding: The story behind breaking the glass

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Wedding, Breaking the Glass
Breaking the glass at a Jewish wedding. Photo by Flash90.
Moshe Phillips
Moshe Phillips Moshe Phillips
Moshe Phillips, a veteran pro-Israel activist and author, is the national chairman of Americans For a Safe Israel (AFSI). A former board member of the American Zionist Movement, he previously served as national director of the U.S. division of Herut and worked with CAMERA in Philadelphia. He was also a delegate to the 2020 World Zionist Congress and served as editor of The Challenger, the publication of the Tagar Zionist Youth Movement. His op-eds and letters have been widely published in the United States and Israel.

With peak summer wedding season upon us, Jewish couples are preparing for marriage ceremonies that will conclude with the ancient part of the service known widely as “the breaking of the glass.” Many a groom’s heel will crush to pieces a small drinking glass wrapped in a handkerchief or other material.

Unfortunately, far too many couples do not know where this tradition comes from.

What drives so many Jews, even those who are seemingly detached from the community and may even be marrying non-Jews, to nevertheless want to break the glass?

Too many popular wedding blogs and other online sources that young Jews read often provide incorrect or nonsensical reasons that fail to capture the true beauty of this tradition.

The fact is, breaking the glass does not easily fit with the concept of being a fully acculturated American. It evokes separatism and attachment to a foreign land. We break the glass at our weddings as a sign to God, to ourselves and to our wedding guests that although our wedding is a day of extreme joy, we cannot enjoy complete happiness as long as Jerusalem and its Holy Temple are not yet fully rebuilt.

At many traditional weddings, when the guests shout “Mazel Tov,” the groom recites this verse from Psalm 137: “If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget its cunning. Let my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth if I do not remember you, if I do not make Jerusalem above my greatest joy.”

Nearly 2,000 years after the Romans destroyed it, we still mourn the loss of our Holy Temple. We grieve the destruction of the actual, physical building. We should not be at peace with what has happened over the last 25 years on the Temple Mount.

The website of the Temple Mount Sifting Project explains this abuse with remarkable clarity: “It began in 1999 when the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement conducted illegal renovations on the Temple Mount and disposed of over 9,000 tons of dirt mixed with invaluable archaeological artifacts. Though Israeli antiquities law requires a salvage excavation before construction at archaeological sites, this illegal bulldozing destroyed innumerable artifacts—veritable treasures that would have provided a rare glimpse of the region’s rich history.”

We also grieve over the fact that the Judaism we practice today is very different because a Holy Temple does not stand in Jerusalem on the Temple Mount. No matter how many Jews live in Jerusalem, no matter how many yeshivahs flourish there, no matter how beautiful the modern city of Jerusalem is, Jewish destiny remains unfulfilled as long as we are without our Holy Temple. And that is why we break the glass.

A beautiful practice from the Yemenite Jewish community, which has since expanded worldwide, is to place a small amount of ashes on the groom’s head as a further sign of mourning over the destruction of the Holy Temple.

With Birthright Israel, gap-year programs and Israel trips for mothers, there are now more opportunities than ever for American Jews to visit Israel. These programs all bring their participants to visit the Western Wall (Kotel), though they seldom focus on the ways Jews have mourned the destruction of Jerusalem and the Holy Temple each day through prayer and ritual.

Perhaps the time has come to consider investing in the relationship between young married couples and Jerusalem, the same way that Diaspora Jewry invests in Birthright.

Some artists preserve the broken glass in Lucite or other artistic forms. The verse “If I forget thee, O Jerusalem” on such a gift is more than just an investment in helping young Jewish married couples stay connected to the Jewish people. It is an investment in Jerusalem itself.

Israel’s national poet, Uri Zvi Greenberg [1896-1981], once wrote: “Whomever controls the Temple Mount controls all of the Land of Israel.”

Diaspora Jewry Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin