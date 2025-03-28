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Opinion   Column

Don’t be duped by the demonstrations in Gaza

As veteran Israeli commentator on Arab affairs Zvi Yehezkeli points out, “If those protesting Hamas had a chance, they would commit Oct. 7 again.”

Mar. 28, 2025
Ruthie Blum

Don’t be duped by the demonstrations in Gaza

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Palestinians chant anti-Hamas slogans during a protest in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, March 26, 2025. Photo by Youssef Alzanoun/Middle East Images/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Palestinians chant anti-Hamas slogans during a protest in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, March 26, 2025. Photo by Youssef Alzanoun/Middle East Images/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

The protests in Gaza that began on Tuesday have ignited speculation about the possibility that Hamas is losing its grip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the scenes in the Strip—with thousands demanding an end to the terrorist organization’s rule—"something we’ve never seen before,” [which] “shows that our policy is working.”

Even those who dispute the second part of that statement have been interpreting the turn of events as a sign that Hamas is crumbling. One indication is that the demonstrators are marching around bare-faced. This suggests that they don’t fear being identified and targeted for murder.

But is this really the start of a grassroots rebellion on the part of brave freedom-fighters?

Veteran Israeli journalist Zvi Yehezkeli, host of the program “Ha’arabistim” (“The Arabists”) on i24 News, doesn’t think so. In an Instagram post this week, he provided a much-needed dose of realism to counter the premature optimism.

Invoking the late Professor Bernard Lewis, Yehezkeli urged that we stop looking at the Middle East with Western eyes.

“First of all, for a year and a half [since the beginning of the war], no such demonstrations against Hamas were held, because Hamas rules in Gaza with an iron fist,” he said. “What you’re seeing now—look at the way it’s being covered in the media. It’s orderly. There are placards [decorated with] marker pens. And suddenly Al Jazeera is reporting on the criticism of Hamas.”

How, he asked, is that being covered by a pro-Hamas mouthpiece? Answering his own rhetorical question, Yehezkeli posited that Hamas may be permitting some of the protests to serve its own interests.

“In the past, whoever came out against Hamas was shot,” he said, adding that a blurred video clip of the incident might have circulated. Today, according to Yehezkeli, something has changed. Hamas is trying to convey that it accepts criticism.

This, he argued, is a way of the group sending the message that it will establish a government in the Strip that includes a wide range of views—and in the meantime, to snuff out open opponents, to make them pay.

In addition, he asserted, Hamas has an interest in highlighting internal pressure to reach a ceasefire/hostage-release deal—“to explain why it’s entering negotiations, when what it really wants is to buy time and drag out the process.”

More important, he went on, allowing the unrest to surface is Hamas’s way of dissolving U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for mass migration out of Gaza, by finding out who exactly is interested in leaving and “shoot[ing] them all.”

Yehezkeli’s conclusion was equally sobering: “Friends, most of the Gaza Strip supports Hamas. There’s a saying in Arabic: ‘Make yourself pitiful until you have a comeback.’ That’s what’s happening here. If those protesting had a chance, they would commit Oct. 7 again. … Hamas ideology—Palestinian ideology in general—hasn’t come to terms with [Israel’s] existence. …

“So, a bit of a critical eye is in order. Just look at the media coverage, even the quality of the filming of it, shows that someone wants to throw us bait. And everybody’s getting excited that maybe there’s a chance for peace. Forget about it. I’ve been in this business for 30 years. Don’t fall for it again.”

Never was a warning more warranted.

For one thing, though Hamas is severely weakened, it continues to hold a precious card: up to 24 live Israeli hostages and at least 35 dead bodies. None of the protesters in Beit Lahiya, Gaza City or elsewhere in the Strip has lifted a finger to free the captives.

Indeed, no Gazan “civilians” have stepped forward with information that would help in this endeavor. They did, however, come out in droves—with their children in tow—to attend the vile ceremonies Hamas staged while releasing what Trump called “drips and drabs” of hostages.

They also cheered, jeered and surrounded hostages being handed over by Hamas to the useless, at best, and complicit, at worst, Red Cross. No surprise there, since “civilians” were active participants in the Hamas invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023—gleefully abetting the perpetration of the worst atrocities against Jews since the Holocaust.

Speaking of which, even under the Third Reich, there were Germans who risked their lives to hide or rescue Jews slated for extermination. Yad Vashem honors such individuals with the title Righteous Among the Nations—gentiles whose own justified fear of the Nazis didn’t prevent them from doing what was morally right.

Yet no Gazan has earned that distinction, despite efforts in Israel and abroad to encourage it. Not even Jerusalem’s unprecedented offer of a $5 million reward for returning a hostage and $1 million for information leading to the rescue of a captive has prompted a single individual to come forward.

Gazans are fed up with Hamas for instigating the war that’s been so destructive to them, and for stealing all the “humanitarian aid” meant to alleviate their suffering. But let’s take Yehezkeli’s advice and not imagine that they’ve had some sort of Western-style awakening.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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