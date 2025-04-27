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Opinion   Column

Saluting the IDF for reminding us of the broader mission

A ceremony for outstanding soldiers reflects a kind of unity purported by the press and protest movement to be non-existent.

Apr. 27, 2025
Ruthie Blum

Saluting the IDF for reminding us of the broader mission

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Israeli soldiers standing for two minutes of silence to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 24, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers standing for two minutes of silence to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 24, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

Mothers and fathers file into the convention center in southern Israel. Some are toting bouquets. Others have young kids in tow. A few have paused outside to take selfies next to the poster for the event—a ceremony for outstanding soldiers.

Inside, all stop at the registry counter to have their names crossed off the list of invitees, limited to five per award recipient. They are then treated to a buffet of cakes, cookies and parfaits, next to an espresso machine manned by a cheerful barista taking orders.

Past the hot-drink station is a makeshift red carpet flanked by gold ropes, with the insignia of the Israeli ground forces as a backdrop. A few feet away is a platform facing a camera. Here, the conscripts and reservists—and civilians employed by the military also being recognized for citation—pose for photo-magnets with their parents and children.

The next stop is one flight down. Attendees are greeted by a spacious, air-conditioned dining room where music wafts from a surround-sound system. Glass doors lead to a sunny balcony, overlooking a large lawn, with tables for those who prefer to brave the heat and eat outside.

The meal is a smorgasbord: meat, pasta, vegetables, sandwiches, fruit and finger food. Across the room is an ice-cream stand replete with cones, cups and various toppings. The conscripts and reservists join their families until it’s time to head to the auditorium.

The guests take their seats, on which small Israeli flags have been placed. The honorees wait in the wings for the proceedings to begin.

The lights go out and the men and women in uniform emerge from a side entrance. They march, single-file, to the beat of military music, down the steps at the side of the theater.

They are making their way to reserved spots in the rows just below the stage, where a spotlight shines on a chair holding a yellow ribbon. A female officer welcomes the assembly with a moving tribute to the Israel Defense Forces, noting the IDF’s steadfast commitment to returning the hostages and meeting the other goals of the war.

The crowd claps without hesitation or cynicism. Everyone present is relieved to be reminded of a joint mission that began long before the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023. ideological rifts are as irrelevant as they are absent.

A video of troops in Gaza is broadcast, as is a clip of the honorees on a field trip to the area of the terrorist invasion barely more than a year and a half ago.

Every recipient is announced individually, with a description of his or her unique contribution to the war effort. A picture of each is displayed on a massive screen as he/she walks to the podium, salutes and receives a plaque.

The applause is loud. Genuine. But it is nearly deafening when an officer in the new haredi brigade is presented with a commendation.

The roaring reflects an understanding that encouragement and praise are better for ultra-Orthodox enlistment than hostile coercion. It also illustrates a kind of societal unity purported by the press and protest movement to be non-existent.

Cohesiveness comes across, as well, in the closing address by the commander of the ground forces. He speaks of a collective responsibility for the Jewish homeland, weaving a thread through Zionist history to the present.

He pays tribute to the memory of the Six Million and to all those who fell or were wounded defending the country, including during the current multi-front battle. His remarks are delivered between Yom Hashoah, the commemoration of the Nazi genocide, and Yom Hazikaron, Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism—the eve of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day.

His words hold special significance for the men and women at the gathering who are returning to fight in Gaza. Yet, given the nature and extent of the ongoing war against the Jews, they should be repeated and resonate far beyond the confines of a conference hall.

This necessity becomes particularly apparent when leaving the premises, after standing to sing “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem. The mood gradually shifts from celebratory to pragmatic—a resumption of the usual daily grind, accompanied by a pervasive gnawing anxiety about the future.

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