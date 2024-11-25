More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Sebastian Gorka’s welcome return to the White House

President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-Israel pick for counterterrorism director pulls no punches about global jihad.

Nov. 25, 2024
Ruthie Blum

Sebastian Gorka’s welcome return to the White House

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Then-deputy assistant to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka at the Conservative Political Action Conference, National Harbor, Md, Feb. 24, 2017. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
Then-deputy assistant to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka at the Conservative Political Action Conference, National Harbor, Md, Feb. 24, 2017. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

As soon as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Sebastian Gorka to the post of senior director for counter-terrorism in his new administration, the anti-“Make America Great Again” crowd dusted off an old smear campaign against the former West Wing staffer.

One enduring attack centers on his association with Vitézi Rend, a Hungarian merit organization established in 1920. Critics have sought to tie the group to Hungary’s fascist Arrow Cross regime, despite the International Commission on Orders of Chivalry recognizing its modern incarnation.

Gorka has explained that his wearing of the Vitézi Rend medal at Trump’s inauguration in 2017 was a tribute to his father, Paul Gorka, a Hungarian resistance fighter against both fascist and communist regimes.

This controversy underscores the deeper ideological rift between Gorka—a naturalized American, born and raised in Britain, where his parents had fled to escape Communist Hungary—and his detractors. His robust defense of American and Israeli policies has made him a favorite target of those who oppose his unapologetic patriotism and harsh attitude toward Islamization.

Assaults on his character don’t only hail from the left, however. Some of his foes simply can’t stand his rhetorical style or dislike him personally.

Take former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, for instance, whose reaction to Gorka’s imminent return to the White House was to call him a “con man.” But then, Bolton also has an aversion to Trump, which he spelled out in “The Room Where It Happened,” the memoir he penned after being fired by the president.

Gorka doesn’t seem to be fazed by the epithets being hurled at him. Rather than launching a counter-assault, his response has been to quip about the brouhaha, with such social-media posts as: “The WaPo, NYT and John Bolton all don’t like me? What about James Comey? Or Scaramucci? Or Michael Cohen? Come on guys! I need a good laugh.”

If anything, he takes aspersions cast on his background and skillset as a sign that he’s struck the right nerve. As is the case with Trump, Gorka is either hated or adored.

Among those in the latter category, Trump’s comeback and Gorka’s return—along with the rest of the dream team being nominated for key roles—signal a rebirth.

They provide hope in the restoration of American power in a world gone haywire with hatred for Western values and an explosion of antisemitism—the canary in the coal mine of societal decay. And they restore faith in the fortitude of the United States to wrest itself from the clutches of woke culture.

Gorka has written about all of the above in his books “The War for America’s Soul: Donald Trump, the Left’s Assault on America, and How We Take Back Our Country” (2019); “Why We Fight: Defeating America’s Enemies - With No Apologies” (2018); “Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War” (2016); and “Toward a Grand Strategy Against Terrorism” (2010).

Two of these works were published before he was selected as Trump’s “deputy assistant” the first time around. That his resignation after a mere seven months on the job was due to political differences with the then-newly appointed chief of staff of the White House, John Kelly, who initially served as Trump’s secretary of homeland security.

Kelly’s own departure was spurred by repeated conflicts with the boss. Given that he was reported to have called Trump an “idiot” and the head of a “crazy-town” administration, his exit wasn’t simply appropriate; it explains in retrospect why he didn’t get along with Gorka.

More recently, Kelly said that Trump fits into the “general definition of fascist” as someone who “certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”

Gorka, on the other hand, never let his having to leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue color his convictions or opinion of Trump. Instead, he used his syndicated show, “America First,” and TV platforms to promote a shared agenda.

He was rewarded by Trump in 2020 with an appointment to the National Security Education Board. And again today, of course.

For Israel, which is contending with a seven-front war to wipe it off the map, Gorka’s new gig is a godsend. In an interview on Nov. 16 with the Russian state-controlled international TV network RT, he was unequivocal about good versus evil.

“President Trump stands shoulder to shoulder with [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and our brethren, our brothers, our friends in Israel, whose job it is right now to destroy every stinking jihadi,” he said.

Both the lyrics and the music indicate that Gorka is a perfect pick.

U.S.-Israel Relations Trump Administration Defense and Security U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman