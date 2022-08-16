More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Enes Freedom and Ryan Turell get called for traveling ... to Los Angeles synagogue

The two basketball players—one Jewish and one Muslim—participated in a panel discussion and led a basketball clinic for 65 kids.

Ryan Torok
Enes Kanter Freedom, Ryan Turell Interfaith Lunch 2
From left: Ryan Turell; Father Ed Benioff of Church of the Good Shepherd; Rabbi Erez Sherman of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles; Omar Qudrat of Muslim Coalition for America; and NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom. Credit: Courtesy of Miller Ink.
(Aug. 16, 2022 / JNS)

Sinai Temple in Los Angeles recently explored the intersection of faith and sports.

The Conservative congregation hosted a community-wide event on Aug. 10 with two basketball players—one Jewish and one Muslim—taking part in a panel discussion and leading a basketball clinic for 65 kids.

“I think sports are the most beautiful thing,” said NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, one of the two players at the Westwood synagogue. “We can use it as a tool to bring people together. We can be different colors, from different religions, but everyone loves basketball!”

Kanter Freedom, who is Muslim, was born in Switzerland and grew up in Turkey before coming to the United States to play professional basketball in the NBA. Over the course of 11 seasons, he played for the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, among other teams. While playing, Kanter was vocal about human rights, using his platform as an NBA player and social-media influencer to speak out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and human-rights abuses in China.

“Once you have that platform, I feel like you have to use it to be the voice of all those innocent people out there who don’t have a voice,” he said at Sinai.

Growing up in Turkey, Freedom was surrounded by people who told him to destroy the Israeli flag. But he recently visited Israel and fell in love with the food, sites and people, he said.

Los Angeles native Ryan Turell also participated in Sinai’s program. Nicknamed the “Jewish Jordan,” he led Yeshiva University’s men’s college basketball team, the Maccabees, to consecutive Skyline Conference Championships. Turrell was named Division III player of the year.

Turell, who is Orthodox, played for Valley Torah High School. If drafted into the NBA, he would be the league’s first Jewish and observant player.

Appearing at Sinai on Wednesday, the 6’7” Turell shared how a dedicated work ethic led to his success on the basketball court. He also spoke about the experience of wearing a yarmulke on the court and how outward displays of Jewishness resonated with non-Jewish players.

“You wear your yarmulke, you stay true to who you are, and they respect you for it,” he said. “A lot of them wanted to know how the heck it stayed on for the games.”

Additional speakers included Muslim Coalition for America Founder Omar Qudrat, who, with Sinai Temple’s Rabbi Erez Sherman, envisioned the interfaith event focused on sports.

In introductory remarks before the panel discussion, Qudrat said he was trying to build a coalition of Jews, Christian and Muslims that went beyond conflicts in the Middle East.

“Hating Israel and hating Jews is not a Muslim issue,” he said. “This is what we’re rejecting.”

Enes Kanter Freedom, Ryan Turell Basketball Clinic for Kids
Basketball stars Ryan Turell and Enes Kanter Freedom lead a basketball clinic for children at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles. Credit: Courtesy of Miller Ink.

‘Sports can unite us’

In an interview, Sherman said the event was an extension of his passion for sports and spirituality.

“Sports and faith—I’m passionate about both,” he said. “Not about trade deadlines and box scores, but about what’s in athletes’ hearts and souls.”

The Tamir Goodman Basketball Camp in Israel, Faithful Central Bible Church and Church of the Good Shepherd partnered with Sinai on the event.

During the interfaith basketball clinic, which was open to students of different faiths from first through eighth grades, Mikey Altschul, 21, an incoming senior at Syracuse University and sports marketing major, threw on his basketball shorts and joined Turell and Kanter Freedom in leading the young players in drills and scrimmages.

“I think it’s amazing that everyone came together for this event,” Altschul told JNS.org. “It shows how sports can unite us.”

Enes Kanter Freedom, Ryan Turell Interfaith Lunch 1
NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom participated in an interfaith event focused on the power of sports at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles. Credit: Courtesy of Miller Ink.

Sports
Ryan Torok
Ryan Torok Ryan Torok
Ryan Torok is an award-winning journalist based in Los Angeles and a staff writer at Tribe Media Corporation, one of the West Coast’s largest weekly newspapers. He also contributes to the Jewish Journal of Greater Los Angeles and other publications. A passionate advocate for Israel, he frequently appears on radio, television, and in print to provide insightful analysis and counter media bias.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar