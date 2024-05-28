Israeli wife of Quentin Tarantino lands lead role in new thriller

Daniella Pick, the Israeli wife of acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino, is making strides in Hollywood. The Israeli-American producer and director Danny A. Abeckaser (Danny A.) is working on a new American action thriller titled, “The Perfect Gamble,” in which Pick has been cast as the lead female role.

In the film, Pick will star alongside actors David Arquette (“Scream”) and Danny A. in the leading roles. The movie, produced by Yoav Gross, will be shot in Israel and follows the story of two gamblers who are released from prison and open an illegal casino. Pick is set to portray the girlfriend of one of the two protagonists who become entangled with the mafia throughout the film.

Galit Rosenstein, who cast Pick in the role, commented to Israel Hayom: “Daniella will play a significant leading female role. This is very exciting, and I am extremely proud. She trusts me to choose something suitable for her. She has a very meaningful part. I can tell you that you will be shocked; she will surprise everyone in a big way.”

Rosenstein recalled Pick’s reaction to the news of her casting: “She was very excited. She didn’t give an immediate answer; it took some time. But in the end, it’s worth waiting for good things.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.