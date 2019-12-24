More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Sole Israeli finalist wins ‘Science’ breakthrough of 2019

Hebrew University discovery named “Science” magazine’s 2019 People’s Choice for Breakthrough of the Year.

Dec. 24, 2019
A reconstruction of what an ancient Denisovan female head may have looked like according to researchers from the Hebrew University, on display during a press conference at the Hebrew University on Sept. 19, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
A reconstruction of what an ancient Denisovan female head may have looked like according to researchers from the Hebrew University, on display during a press conference at the Hebrew University on Sept. 19, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Hebrew University of Jerusalem researchers professor Liran Carmel and postdoc David Gokhman captivated the science world in September with their reconstruction of a Denisovan, the mysterious human species that lived 100,000 years ago.

Their model relied on DNA from the barest of remains—just a pinky bone—and gave the world a glimpse of this nearly unknown ancestor of modern-day humans.

That discovery has now been named the 2019 People’s Choice for Breakthrough of the Year by Science magazine.

After an initial round of competition that included more than 23,000 votes, Carmel—the only Israeli researcher to be nominated—made it to the final round and ultimately prevailed over three other finalists.

“We are deeply moved by this honor and grateful to those who supported us,” he said. “It’s amazing how scientific discoveries—even those relating to people who lived more than 100,000 years ago—still captivate the imagination of folks around the world.”

As for the accuracy of their Denisovan model, Carmel had more news to share.

“One of the most exciting moments happened a few weeks after we sent our Cell paper to peer review. Scientists discovered a Denisovan jawbone! We quickly compared this bone to our predictions and found that it matched perfectly. Without even planning on it, we received independent confirmation of our ability to reconstruct whole anatomical profiles using DNA extracted from a single fingertip.”

Click here to see a video about the reconstruction.

This article was first published by Israel 21c.

Science and Technology
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin