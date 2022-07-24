Tel Aviv to host world’s first ‘love race’

Tel Aviv is set to host the world’s first “race for love.”

The starter gun will go off for the inaugural Hoodies Singles Run on Sept. 22. An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people are expected to take part in the event.

After running their choice of a four-kilometer (2.5-mile) or an eight-kilometer (five-mile) route, participants will cross the finish line at the lighthouse at the old Tel Aviv port and be ushered straight into a dating event with live music and a DJ.

“Tel Aviv-Jaffa, like love, is exciting and thrilling, so it’s no wonder that single men and women come here to find partners for life,” said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

“And what better way to meet the love of your life than at a new sports event in one of the most romantic places in the city, the lighthouse at the Tel Aviv port. I invite everyone to take part in the race and start the new Jewish year with a new relationship,” he said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.