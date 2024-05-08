Ed Department probing Emory, Columbia, CUNY, UNC, Texas district over alleged Title VI violations

(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday that it is probing Columbia University, the City University of New York “central office,” Emory University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the North East Independent School District in San Antonio for allegedly violating Title VI in the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The investigations relate to “shared ancestry,” which includes discrimination of Israelis and Jews. The department does not share details of its open investigations, but a listing on its website notes that Columbia and Emory as being probed for alleged Title VI violations based on “national origin discrimination involving religion.”

Laura Diamond, assistant vice president of university communications at Emory University, confirmed to JNS that the Atlanta, Ga. private school received the Title VI complaint from the Education Department and that it intends to respond.

“We are unable to discuss an open investigation,” she told JNS.

Samantha Slater, director of communications for media relations at Columbia University, told JNS that “We’re going to decline comment on a pending investigation.”

JNS also sought comment from CUNY, UNC Chapel Hill and the San Antonio school district.

UNC Chapel Hill, which received an “F” grade from the Anti-Defamation League in its recent “report card” on campus antisemitism, was the target of a U.S. Education Department probe for alleged Title VI discrimination for “national origin discrimination involving religion” opened on Dec. 23.

Per a copy of the complaint that the department released, a professor at the public school referred to the existence of the State of Israel as “somewhat ridiculous,” and a speaker at a UNC event said that Zionism is a “cancer” and that “Oct. 7, for many of us from the region, was a beautiful day. It was a day on which we saw … men break out of a concentration camp.”

UNC Chapel Hill was also the target of a Title VI investigation related to alleged religious discrimination in February 2023.

There are currently eight open Title VI investigations probing CUNY based on potential violations related to religion.

Two Columbia Business School professors told JNS that the Education Department’s investigation of their employer is necessary.

“Antisemitic protests, threats and violence were a regular part of Columbia University life for more than six months,” Ran Kivetz, a marketing professor at the school, and Awi Federgruen, professor of management and chair of decision, risk and operations, told JNS in a joint statement.

“Columbia faculty members harassed Jewish students, whose tuition pays their salaries,” the two Columbia professors said. “The perpetrators of antisemitism on Columbia’s campus have not been disciplined.”

The duo, which has defended Israel against charges of causing starvation in Gaza, criticized the “inexplicable” decision of Columbia president Minouche Shafik to “appease the Hamas-supporters” by considering demands to boycott Israel.

“She also created a moral equivalency between the campus riots and past protests against apartheid in South Africa,” they said.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT