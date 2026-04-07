Chapman University reportedly adopts IHRA definition of Jew-hatred

Chapman University, a highly- ranked private school in Southern California, included the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred in its anti-discrimination and harassment policy in September, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bob Hitchcock, director of strategic communications at the school, told the Times that “in line with long-standing guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, the university has now clarified that it considers the information set out in the IHRA definition and accompanying illustrative examples, to the extent it may be useful in a particular case.” (JNS sought comment from the university.)

In October, the National Jewish Advocacy Center sued the university, alleging Jewish students were subjected to discrimination and harassment with “direct approval” from Chapman.