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U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: California district says it’s following state’s direction after probe found it didn’t do enough about Jew-hatred
“We take seriously any concerns raised about discrimination on our campuses,” Jada Chiu, a spokeswoman for the Campbell Union High School District, told JNS.
Aug. 2, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Washington state would do more for human rights by nixing its panel on the topic than keeping it, lawmakers tell JNS
“They do nothing,” a state lawmaker said, of the committee, which has had a problem with antisemitic statements from members. “That doesn’t mean they can’t use the bully pulpit and try to shame people.”
July 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
James Mai, vice mayor of Irvine, Calif. Credit: James Mai via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Irvine vice mayor resigns from Rotary leadership over new club president’s alleged Jew-hatred
“It’s the same thing if you asked me to be led by someone who openly hates black people or hates Asian people or a member of the KKK,” James Mai told JNS.
July 16, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: US Jewish leaders receive threatening and vulgar, handwritten letter at their homes
The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”
July 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
New Israel Fund Daniel Sokatch
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: House panels probe New Israel Fund over claims of illegal electioneering
Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told JNS that it appears the progressive group engaged in “obvious electioneering” to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
July 9, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Washington state Democratic Party spoke ‘for us without including us’ in anti-Israel platform, Jewish caucus co-chair says
Jewish leaders told JNS that they were informed about anti-Israel language, including the party blaming the Jewish state for rising antisemitism, only when it was too late to make changes.
July 1, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vengeance Fest VII
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: NJ club that canceled heavy metal music festival says organizers scrubbed Nazi imagery from initial ad
“Even the promotional poster we received from the organizers was different and contained no Nazi symbols or extremist imagery,” the club’s board of directors told JNS.
June 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Avrumie Itzkowitz with his son, Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz, at the brit milah of Tzvi Yonie's son in 2021. Credit: Courtesy of the family.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sweetest, kindest man,’ family says of Orthodox man gunned down in broad daylight in NYC
A month after his father was killed in a Queens park, Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz told JNS that his family believes that the still-unsolved killing was motivated by Jew-hatred.
June 19, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
United Nations International School. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: UN school in New York cancels dance after students scrawled swastikas in yearbooks
“The gravity of the situation and its widespread impact on our school community make this not the right time for a celebration,” the school stated in an email to parents.
June 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jonathan Harounoff
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Harounoff to step down as Israeli spokesman at UN, plans to pen new book
“I wanted to make the most of my time here and use the platform of the United Nations not just to talk about Israel but also to highlight the humanity and commonality between the people of Israel and the people of Iran,” he told JNS.
June 15, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
“The New York Times”
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘New York Times’ shareholder demands probe of Kristof column
A letter to the New York Times Company seeks an inspection of documents meant to investigate whether the paper bypassed its corporate governance.
May 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman