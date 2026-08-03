Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: California district says it’s following state’s direction after probe found it didn’t do enough about Jew-hatred
“We take seriously any concerns raised about discrimination on our campuses,” Jada Chiu, a spokeswoman for the Campbell Union High School District, told JNS.
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
EXCLUSIVE: Washington state would do more for human rights by nixing its panel on the topic than keeping it, lawmakers tell JNS
“They do nothing,” a state lawmaker said, of the committee, which has had a problem with antisemitic statements from members. “That doesn’t mean they can’t use the bully pulpit and try to shame people.”
EXCLUSIVE: Irvine vice mayor resigns from Rotary leadership over new club president’s alleged Jew-hatred
“It’s the same thing if you asked me to be led by someone who openly hates black people or hates Asian people or a member of the KKK,” James Mai told JNS.
The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”
Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told JNS that it appears the progressive group engaged in “obvious electioneering” to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
EXCLUSIVE: Washington state Democratic Party spoke ‘for us without including us’ in anti-Israel platform, Jewish caucus co-chair says
Jewish leaders told JNS that they were informed about anti-Israel language, including the party blaming the Jewish state for rising antisemitism, only when it was too late to make changes.
EXCLUSIVE: NJ club that canceled heavy metal music festival says organizers scrubbed Nazi imagery from initial ad
“Even the promotional poster we received from the organizers was different and contained no Nazi symbols or extremist imagery,” the club’s board of directors told JNS.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sweetest, kindest man,’ family says of Orthodox man gunned down in broad daylight in NYC
A month after his father was killed in a Queens park, Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz told JNS that his family believes that the still-unsolved killing was motivated by Jew-hatred.
“The gravity of the situation and its widespread impact on our school community make this not the right time for a celebration,” the school stated in an email to parents.
“I wanted to make the most of my time here and use the platform of the United Nations not just to talk about Israel but also to highlight the humanity and commonality between the people of Israel and the people of Iran,” he told JNS.
A letter to the New York Times Company seeks an inspection of documents meant to investigate whether the paper bypassed its corporate governance.