EXCLUSIVE: Long Island dad pleads guilty after police, in home check over son’s alleged swastika drawing, find explosives

Francisco Sanles, of Syosset, on Long Island, N.Y., pleaded guilty on July 28 to fourth-degree criminal facilitation, after police officers found explosives in his home, a spokeswoman for the Nassau County district attorney’s office told JNS on Friday.

Sanles, who was arrested in April when police found the materials, was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.

Officers visited the home as part of an investigation of a Nazi swastika, which they suspected his teenage son had drawn in a school bathroom.

“There wasn’t any evidence that the son or the father were using the chemicals for nefarious activities,” the spokeswoman told JNS.

“I think he was just into model rockets, and they didn’t think that he had some evil master plan,” she said. “There’s no evidence that he was trying to build a bomb.”

Sanles will not serve time or be on house arrest if he is not arrested and has no violations for a year, the spokeswoman told JNS.

Charges and sentencing of the son, who is a minor, are sealed, the spokeswoman said.