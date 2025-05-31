Celebrate Shavuot in nature: Best hiking spots for families

In honor of the Shavuot holiday, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund invites the public to explore a variety of water trails in forests across the country. These trails offer a unique combination of lush landscapes and natural water sources, and a festive atmosphere suitable for all ages.

“Shavuot is a truly special time, when nature comes to life and the air carries a sense of renewal and bloom,” said Yaron Ohayon, manager of KKL-JNF’s Land Development Division. “It’s the perfect opportunity to hike along KKL-JNF’s forest trails. We invite the public to take advantage of the holiday to rediscover hidden gems and experience the beauty of Israel’s forests.”

Gal’ed Reservoir Lookout

The Gal’ed Reservoir Lookout offers a panoramic view and a picturesque setting near two prominent Mount Tabor oak trees. KKL-JNF foresters have built low retaining walls along the slope to prevent soil erosion and enhance water retention. These structures also serve as benches for visitors wishing to pause and enjoy the scenery.

What makes this site particularly special is the absence of any towns or villages in view—only nature. Across the stream lies a grove of Mount Tabor oaks. Despite the natural setting, human intervention is evident: The valley contains two man-made reservoirs. Nahal Raz, a tributary of the Taninim River, was diverted to create the main reservoir, which collects reclaimed water and floodwater for irrigation.

How to get there: Travel about 2.8 miles south of the Ein HaShofet Junction on Route 672 (between kilometer markers 14 and 15), then turn west onto a paved road. Drive a short distance to the Oren Zamir Recreation Area. From the parking lot, walk approximately 1,600 feet westward to the end of the ridge, which gently slopes into the Taninim River valley. As with most ridgelines, the view from this point is spectacular.

Important note: Please remain on designated trails. Driving through cultivated fields or open terrain causes significant damage to agricultural land and natural ecosystems.

The Alexander River, Israel. Photo by Yossi Zamir/KKL-JNF.

Alexander Stream

The Alexander Stream, stretching about 20 miles, is one of the largest rivers crossing the Sharon region. Its tributaries originate in the Nablus region, between Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal. From there, the stream descends the western slopes of the Samarian Hills into the Sharon region between Kokhav Ya’ir and Tayibe, where it bends in a wide arc northward before emptying into the Mediterranean Sea near Moshav Mikhmoret.

Draining an area of about 212 square miles, the Alexander Stream carries large volumes of water during the winter months. In the past, its narrow channel would often overflow, creating widespread swamps that flooded the entire Hefer Valley. These swamps were drained in the 1930s, during the early days of establishing Jewish communities in the area.

The Ein Akuv Recreation Area, Israel. Photo by Shuki Ben Aharon/KKL-JNF.

Ein Akuv Recreation Area in the Mevo Hama Forest

Ein Akuv is a small spring in the heart of Mevo Hama Forest. Its waters flow through built channels, forming a small stream. Shaded by eucalyptus and jujube trees is a recreation area and an overnight camping site serving hikers on the Golan Trail. The campground features two raised platforms and a windbreak wall to protect visitors from occasional western gusts.

The name Ein Akuv is linked to a historic roadside inn, the remains of which are located about 3,300 feet west of the spring, beneath the abandoned Syrian village of Tawfiq and near an old Syrian outpost of the same name.

From Ein Akuv, follow the Golan Trail downhill along a dirt path. After about a quarter mile, you’ll reach a junction where you turn right to continue along the Golan Trail. Straight ahead lies the abandoned village of Upper Tawfiq, along with its deserted Syrian outpost. A short path to the left leads directly to a large concrete structure enclosed by a fence, easily visible from the junction.

Shefer Recreation Area

This picnic site is located near a bend on Route 866 on the road to Safed, nestled within a mature pine forest lining the upper channel of the Tzalmon River. In late winter, the area is especially scenic, with the stream flowing rapidly down a steep incline, forming a long cascade of small waterfalls. Visitors are encouraged to come early in the season, as the water flow typically ceases by April. The exact timing varies depending on annual rainfall. The site includes picnic tables, some of which are accessible.

Sharsheret Park, Nahal Grar, Israel. Photo by Bonnie Sheinman/KKL-JNF.

Sharsheret Park—Nahal Grar

Sharsheret Park—Nahal Grar is a “green island,” a forest rising from the cultivated loess plains of the western Negev. The forest was planted on both banks of the Nahal Grar, one of the major tributaries of Nahal HaBesor. This section of the stream retains water for most of the year, making it a valuable natural resource for local wildlife. KKL-JNF has marked scenic routes for vehicles and bicycles and developed recreation areas with drinking water and accessible picnic tables. To the north lies Tel Haror, an archaeological site offering panoramic views and historical significance that add to the overall visitor experience.

Central Besor Route—Gemila Stream Pond

Nahal HaBesor drains a vast area stretching from Kibbutz Sde Boker to the South Mount Hebron Hills, encompassing approximately 1,310 square miles, making it Israel’s largest stream system flowing into the Mediterranean. Powerful floods from its tributaries in Mount Hebron create natural springs throughout the western Negev, where small communities have existed since prehistoric times. The largest spring, Ein HaBesor, is now part of HaBesor National Park.

As Nahal HaBesor crosses the western Negev, it cuts through layers of soft loess—fine particles transported by wind from Sinai and North Africa. Beneath this layer, ancient sands and coastal rock occasionally surface, offering geological evidence of marine incursions over hundreds of thousands of years.

From the designated parking area, a newly built trail leads quickly down to Nahal HaBesor. At the confluence with Gemila Stream, visitors will find a large water pool surrounded by reeds and tamarisk trees. Gemila Stream (Arabic: Jimaleh), a short waterway less than 1.2 miles long, is marked on old maps. Nearby is a manmade cistern carved into kurkar (calcareous sandstone), with water channels etched into the surrounding rock.

From the pool, visitors may return the way they came or continue left along the HaBesor streambed toward the Yeruham–Negev water pipeline road, completing a loop back to the starting point at the HaBesor Route junction.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.