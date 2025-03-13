How does Purim-Shabbat work this year?

Purim has arrived, bringing with it commandments, customs and Adloyada celebrations. But before you immerse yourself in costumes, noisemakers and mishloach manot (food baskets), here’s a concise halachic guide to help you navigate the holiday without missing the essentials.

Reading the Megillah—because a good story always works. The central commandment on Purim is to hear the Scroll of Esther, which happens twice: on Purim eve and the following day. The reading should be from a kosher scroll written on parchment, and it’s highly recommended to hear the Megillah reading in public. You should try to hear the entire reading from the reader, but don’t worry if you missed a few words—you can also make them up from the book or mobile device in front of you.

Mishloach Manot—simpler than you thought. Sending mishloach manot is nice, but there’s no obligation to send massive quantities to the entire neighborhood or all your classmates. In fact, it’s enough to send two food items to one friend, and that’s it; you’ve fulfilled your obligation. It’s preferable that the mishloach manot contain one or two items that can be enjoyed at the Purim feast itself.

Gifts to the poor—giving from the heart. Purim is not just a holiday of joy, but also a holiday of giving. Therefore, it’s a commandment to give charity to at least two needy people, so they, too, can have a joyous holiday. How do you know whom to give to? In every synagogue, there’s a charity collector who gathers and distributes charity to the poor on Purim day itself. It’s worth thinking about whether you know someone who truly needs help. If you do, take the initiative and give to them directly.

Purim feast—because we don’t compromise on food. The festive meal is an integral part of the holiday, a festive meal with bread, meat (or a worthy substitute for vegetarians) and wine.

This brings us to the eternal question: How much should one drink?

Yes, it’s said one should drink “until one doesn’t know the difference between good and bad,” but the sages recommended the golden mean—it’s enough to drink a little to feel the joy of the holiday, but not until you start hugging lamp posts. This year, the main Purim feast should be on Friday, and because of the approaching Shabbat, it’s advisable to schedule it for the morning or early afternoon. Alternatively, you can “connect” it with the Shabbat meal, what we might call “Purishabbat” (a term coined just now).

How is this done? In the middle of the meal, just before Shabbat begins, light the Shabbat candles, recite the Shabbat welcoming verses and say the Kiddush in the middle of the meal (without the blessing over wine, I hope you’ve already had wine during this meal). Afterward, continue with the meal, which at this point transforms from a Purim feast to a Shabbat feast. In the grace after meals, include both the addition for Shabbat (Retzeh) and the addition for Purim (Al HaNissim).

In Jerusalem, however, the feast is postponed to Sunday, because Purim there celebrates overtime.

If you live in Jerusalem, this year you’re in for a triple deal: Meshulash Purim (“Triple Purim”). What does this mean? This year Purim in Jerusalem is spread over three days: Friday—reading the Megillah and giving gifts to the poor. Saturday—mentioning Purim in prayer and reading the portion of Vayavo Amalek. Sunday—celebrating the Purim feast and sending mishloach manot.

Three days of Purim? You have to admit that’s quite impressive. In short, this year requires a bit more planning for Purim, but the main thing is to rejoice, bring joy to others and remember that with all the challenges, Purim always finds a way to be a joyous and unifying holiday.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.