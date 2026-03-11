Masa fellows volunteer and recharge while war pauses programs

For Josh Nevins and Simone Basharel, both of whom are in Israel on Masa gap-year programs, classes, internships and jobs largely ground to a halt when “Operation Roaring Lion” began on Feb. 28.

To fill their time meaningfully and maximize safety, nearly 5,000 Masa participants have been spending more time volunteering—and enjoying brief respites at hotels in places such as the Dead Sea and Eilat—courtesy of Masa Israel Journey.

Nevins, 23, of Greenwich, Conn., tells JNS the past 10 months working as a Masa Israel Teaching Fellow—teaching English to Sephardic teenage boys in Bat Yam—have been both invigorating and challenging. He estimates that he is one of about 140 fellows teaching English in Bat Yam and Rishon LeZion.

When the war began, in-person classes—and his teaching position—essentially stopped pending further guidance from the Home Front Command. Nevins joined his head teacher for a Zoom meeting with students last week.

“I wanted to be there for my students. A lot of them were scared and I wanted to say a few words to them. I told them that they should all be very proud of their country and of President Trump and that this war was to ensure the future and the safety of the world.”

He added, “I feel blessed to be here.”

While such meetings were useful for offering encouragement, Nevins observed that Zoom has not been very effective as a teaching tool and that regular online lessons have not taken place.

Nevins, a self-described historian with an expertise in the Mediterranean, Middle East and North Africa and a deep interest in Israel, had been considering spending a year in the country for some time.

“I was eager to go to Israel when I was in college—even before Oct. 7.”

He connected with Masa and opted for a 10-month program after graduating from the University of California, Santa Cruz, one year ago.

In addition to teaching English to students ages 14 to 18, Nevins—who lives in Bat Yam—has also been volunteering “mostly on kibbutzim and moshavim in the area of Gaza,” helping with agricultural work on a watermelon farm, assisting with building projects and volunteering in Sderot.

“We came from that bubble where we look down at our iPhone. Here, we can give back to Israel,” he said. “I am doing what I can to help.”

Nevins, who also “makes videos in front of historical places and disproves lies” on YouTube and Instagram and is known on social media as “Bat Yam Boy,” spoke with JNS from his hotel in Ein Bokek at the Dead Sea, where he and hundreds of other Masa participants were spending a week recharging.

“Our boss, David, randomly said, ‘We are taking you to the Dead Sea to recharge and to escape during the war.’”

Nevins said he expected to return to Bat Yam when the respite ends later this week.

“We will see what happens. I am optimistic,” he said, adding that he is considering returning to Israel once his program ends. “I want to come back ASAP! My hope is to stay!”

Masa fellows donating blood in Jerusalem, March 5, 2026. Credit: Masa.

Donating blood and volunteering

Simone Basharel, 19, of Los Angeles, has been working as an intern at a photo and social media company since arriving in Israel in January to participate in the Aardvark Israel–Classic gap-year program.

When the war began, she and fellow participants were relocated to Eilat. Unlike many others, Basharel has been able to continue her internship remotely.

She normally photographs events and “makes reels of pub crawls” and compiles promotional videos of Tel Aviv, but she has shifted to working from her hotel room in Eilat, continuing to write and edit content.

Basharel said she has been busy with her internship and has not had time to volunteer, though many friends have. They have been donating blood, volunteering at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and assembling care packages for those in need.

Basharel said she appreciated that Masa relocated participants “out of Tel Aviv, which has been a target,” to Eilat.

At the hotel, participants can choose from a range of activities, including drama workshops, sessions with a rabbi on Talmudic teachings, and discussions on creativity and innovation.

She is also pleased that her sister, who is participating in another Masa program, is staying at a nearby hotel in Eilat.

So far, about 1,500 Masa participants have taken part in similar respite trips, with another 3,000 signing up. The goal is to give fellows a chance to reset in calm, security-approved areas of the country. Masa is funding transportation as well as full-board hotel accommodations.

“At Masa, the safety and security of our fellows has always been our highest priority, and that commitment becomes even more critical in times like these,” said Meir Holtz, CEO of Masa Israel Journey.

“Over more than two decades, we have gained extensive experience operating in complex and emergency situations, and we are prepared to respond responsibly to any scenario,” he said. “At the same time, we know how to transition into what we call a ‘wartime routine’—ensuring that our fellows remain safe while continuing to experience meaningful programming, volunteering opportunities, and educational engagement during their time in Israel.”

He added, “I am incredibly proud of our fellows for the resilience and positive spirit they continue to show, and for the deep commitment to Israel they demonstrate even during challenging moments.”

Masa fellows volunteer in Jerusalem to prepare packages for families in need, March 8, 2026. Credit: Masa.

Since its founding in 2004 by the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Government of Israel, Masa has offered immersive, long-term educational experiences in Israel for young adults. More than 200,000 participants from 60 countries have taken part in programs lasting from one to 10 months, including teaching fellowships, volunteer opportunities and career internships.

The Masa Israel Teaching Fellows program, established in partnership with Israel’s Education Ministry, was created in response to the country’s shortage of English teachers.

Each year, fellows—native English speakers who have graduated from university—arrive from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and Canada to teach spoken English in schools in Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Tel Aviv, Beit She’an and elsewhere.