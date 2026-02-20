Special in Uniform celebrates its bar mitzvah

Not many soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces could get away with giving an order to the IDF chief, but Private Raz Azulay is a rare exception. Azulay wheeled himself onto the stage and interrupted IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir mid-speech in Tel Aviv Tuesday—and no one tried to stop him.

Wearing his IDF uniform and an orange beret, Azulay rolled forward from his wheelchair at Hangar 11 and motioned for Zamir to approach. He then handed the chief of staff his gold dog tag. Zamir bent down, accepted it with a smile and continued speaking to the crowd of about 1,200 gathered to mark the 13th anniversary of the Special in Uniform program.

The IDF chief praised the participants’ determination. “You are proof that challenges can be overcome,” he said. “There is a place for everyone in the IDF. You are not only G’dolim B’Madim (“Great in Uniform,” the Hebrew name of Special in Uniform) but g’dolim b’ruach—great in spirit. The IDF is proud of you!”

The initiative, run by Jewish National Fund-USA in partnership with the Israel Defense Forces, integrates young adults with disabilities into meaningful military service.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, JNF-USA CEO Russell Robinson, Zamir and senior officers joined hundreds of soldiers and their families for the celebration, which organizers described as the program’s “bar mitzvah year.”

Some 1,200 people packed Tel Aviv’s Hangar 11 to celebrate 13 years of the Special in Uniform Program, Feb. 17, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.

From dream to national movement

Lt. Col. (res.) Tiran Attia, executive director of Special in Uniform, watched as videos showed soldiers with autism, visual and hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities and mobility challenges working in IDF logistics centers, supply rooms and communications units at more than 50 bases across the country.

“What began 13 years ago with just 50 soldiers in a handful of bases has grown into a national movement of more than 1,200 soldiers serving across Israel,” Attia said.

“This growth did not happen by chance. It happened because of our belief, the soldiers’ dedication, and our unwavering commitment to the idea that every young person in Israel deserves the right to serve, to belong, and to contribute. They are shaping our nation’s moral strength. I am profoundly proud to lead this program with our amazing team.”

To date, some 3,000 soldiers with disabilities have completed the program.

Herzog recalled the program’s early days. “It started as a dream—to serve and to integrate. You had to believe,” he said, adding that the presence of soldiers with disabilities strengthens both the army and Israeli society.

Robinson called the initiative “the definition of who we are as a Jewish people,” adding, “Israel is the only place on the face of the earth that has an army that is so inclusive. It reminds us what life is and what our values are!”

A choir of Special in Uniform participants led by the IDF’s chief cantor, Lt. Col. Shai Abramson, performed the Mi Sheberach prayer for the safety and success of soldiers serving in the Israeli military.

As the evening concluded with singing and dancing, sparklers illuminated the stage and the number “6,770” appeared—representing the estimated number of additional Israelis with disabilities currently eligible and willing to serve.

“That is the potential target,” Attia said proudly.