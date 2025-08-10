Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Gaza rockets cross into Israel; IDF reviewing interception efforts

Sirens blared in the Sdot Negev and Sha'ar Hanegev regions as two projectiles entered the Jewish state's airspace.

JNS Staff
Contrails are seen after rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, on Sept. 26, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Contrails are seen after rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, on Sept. 26, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Edit
(Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS)

Terrorists fired two rockets from Gaza into Israel on Sunday afternoon.

“Following the sirens that sounded in the communities near the Gaza Strip a short while ago, it is likely that two projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip and crossed into Israeli territory. Attempts were made to intercept the projectiles, and the results of the interception are under review,” the IDF stated.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Air-raid sirens were activated in the Sdot Negev and Sha’ar Hanegev regions, including in kibbutzim Sa’ad, Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza.

A rocket reportedly hit an open area at Sa’ad.

On Thursday evening, air-raid sirens pealed in Kibbutz Nir Am, in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, as Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket toward the Jewish state, according to the IDF. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Later on Thursday, the IDF said it struck and dismantled the launcher responsible for the rocket fired at Nir Am.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics