Gaza rockets cross into Israel; IDF reviewing interception efforts

( Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS )

Terrorists fired two rockets from Gaza into Israel on Sunday afternoon.

“Following the sirens that sounded in the communities near the Gaza Strip a short while ago, it is likely that two projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip and crossed into Israeli territory. Attempts were made to intercept the projectiles, and the results of the interception are under review,” the IDF stated.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Air-raid sirens were activated in the Sdot Negev and Sha’ar Hanegev regions, including in kibbutzim Sa’ad, Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza.

A rocket reportedly hit an open area at Sa’ad.

On Thursday evening, air-raid sirens pealed in Kibbutz Nir Am, in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, as Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket toward the Jewish state, according to the IDF. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Later on Thursday, the IDF said it struck and dismantled the launcher responsible for the rocket fired at Nir Am.