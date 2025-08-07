IDF shoots down rocket fired from northern Gaza

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Air-raid sirens sounded in the southern Israel kibbutz of Nir Am on Thursday evening as Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket toward the Jewish state, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“Following the alerts that were activated a short time ago at the Nir Am firing range, one [rocket] launch that crossed from the northern Gaza Strip was intercepted,” the military said in a Hebrew-language statement on X.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Nir Am is an agricultural community of some 700 residents, located around 1.25 miles from the northern Gaza Strip. During Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, two IDF soldiers died defending the kibbutz, and two hatchery workers were kidnapped and taken to the Strip.

On Saturday, the IDF said it “most likely” intercepted a rocket that had triggered alerts in Kibbutz Nirim and Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha near the border. There were no reports of injuries or damage in the aerial assault.

On July 26, Palestinian terrorists fired another rocket at the Jewish state from Gaza, setting off sirens in Kissufim, located 1.25 miles east of the Strip. One projectile was confirmed as crossing into Israeli territory, “most likely” hitting an open area, the military said.

Israeli military operations across Gaza are ongoing as part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the objective of which is to dismantle Hamas’s remaining military capabilities, take control of key areas in the Strip and secure the release of the 50 hostages still held by the terrorist organization.