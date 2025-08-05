‘Hamas bears guilt for Gaza’s suffering,’ Herzog says in Lithuania

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during a state visit to Lithuania on Monday, held up two photos of severely emaciated Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, declaring that their horrific treatment “must shake the conscience of the entire world.

“These horrifying images are further evidence of the cruel torture inflicted on innocent Israelis held by Hamas, even as Israel ensures the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said.

The pictures were of Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski. Hamas released the footage of David on Aug. 1. Palestinian Islamic Jihad released its video of Braslavski a day earlier.

Herzog noted that David was of Lithuanian heritage. “Look at the hand of the captor—well-fed—compared to Evyatar’s emaciated frame. He is in immediate, life-threatening danger,” he said.

The key to resolving the Gaza crisis is to bring the remaining hostages home, Herzog added. Twenty captives are estimated to be alive. Palestinian terrorists kidnapped 251 during the Oct. 7, 2023, invasion and massacre.

“These hostages are the victims of horrific crimes against humanity. These horrendous images are yet another chilling reminder: While Israel delivers humanitarian aid into Gaza, innocent Israelis are held underground, tortured and stripped of all rights,” Herzog said.

Israel’s president and first lady, Michal Herzog, were received by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius.

Before speaking to the press, the two presidents held a diplomatic meeting.

Herzog assured Nausėda that Israel was making “tremendous efforts” to address Gaza’s humanitarian situation. He blamed the United Nations for failing to distribute aid efficiently.

While Israel encourages more countries to join in aid drops, Herzog said: “We must also speak the truth—the Hamas campaign of false accusations, while it itself bears direct responsibility for the suffering of Gaza’s civilians, is a blatant lie and a distortion of reality.”