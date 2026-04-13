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Hillel Newman

Dr. Hillel Newman is a historian and diplomat.

Israeli and Ethiopian doctors operating on a three-year-old child during a power failure at the St. Peter’s Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo by Dr. Vasile Recea via TPS.
Opinion
Israel’s health diplomacy
The Jewish state can be a leader in a field of diplomacy that is increasingly important in an interconnected world.
Sep. 21, 2023
Ofir Koren, Hillel Newman