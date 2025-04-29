Historic photos from Israel’s early years recall Yom Hazikaron, Yom Ha’atzmaut

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

In honor of Yom Hazikaron—Israel’s Remembrance Day for the Fallen Soldiers of the Wars of Israel and Victims of Actions of Terrorism—and Yom Ha’aztmaut—the country’s 77th Independence Day—the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Archive is unveiling a collection of historic photographs from its extensive holdings.

Captured during the War of Independence in 1948 and the early years of statehood (1949-1967), the images offer a window into moments of courage, sacrifice, hope and national pride.

The collection includes photographs of soldiers in battle positions, children waving flags, parades marching through cities and towns, and crowds celebrating the spirit of independence.

The first torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Israel’s second Independence Day, 1950. Credit: Photo Panorama, KKL-JNF Archive.

Each black-and-white image reflects the resilience and determination that shaped Israel’s earliest years, documenting both the struggle to establish a nation and the enduring spirit with which generations of Israelis have marked their independence, even in times of hardship and uncertainty.

Efrat Sinai, director of archives at KKL-JNF, stated that “during these days, as we honor the memory of the fallen and navigate the emotional transition from remembrance to celebration, these photographs reconnect us with some of Israel’s defining moments. They are not just historical records; they tell the story of a people who built a country out of faith, sacrifice and deep love for this land.”

She continued, saying that “over 120 years of Zionist endeavor—building, planting, settling and reviving the land—are preserved in KKL-JNF’s archives. We are proud to safeguard these memories and to make them accessible, strengthening the living connection between Israel’s past, present and future.”

A look into one of the defense positions on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, 1948. Credit: Lazar Dinar, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

Jewish police officers positioned behind a security post in Tel Aviv, 1947. Credit: Lazar Dinar, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

Observation post in the Negev Desert, 1948. Credit: Fred Chesnik, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

Jewish soldiers during training in Tel Aviv, 1948. Credit: Lazar Dinar, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

Celebrating Israel’s second Independence Day in Jerusalem, 1950. Credit: Werner Braun, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

Jerusalem celebrates the first anniversary of Israel’s independence, 1949. Credit: David Rubinger, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

A woman and child in Gilat, a moshav in southern Israel, gather to celebrate Independence Day, 1950. Credit: Ben-Adi, KKL-JNF Archive.