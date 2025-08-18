Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
IAF downs Gaza rocket

Sirens were sounded as per protocol; no injuries or damage were reported.

JNS Staff
An Iron Dome battery in Ashkelon fires an interceptor missile at rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on Aug. 7, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a projectile launched by Palestinian terrorists from the central Gaza Strip on Sunday night, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The attack triggered sirens as per protocol, and no injuries or damage were reported.

Last Sunday afternoon, terrorists fired two rockets from Gaza into Israel, both of which fell in open areas, according to the IDF.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Sunday that the military had approved plans for the next stage of the war in Gaza, and “will continue striking until Hamas is defeated, with the hostages constantly in our sight.”

During a visit to IDF Southern Command headquarters in Beersheva, Zamir said that the military would “soon” move to the next stage of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots, “during which we will continue to deepen the damage against Hamas in Gaza City until its defeat.”

