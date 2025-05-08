IAF strikes Hezbollah site in southeast Lebanon

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a targeted strike on Thursday afternoon in the Beaufort Ridge area of southeastern Lebanon’s Nabatieh District, hitting a site used by Hezbollah to manage its fire and air defense systems.

The attack neutralized multiple terrorists, weapons, and underground shafts, the military said. The facility was part of a significant subterranean Hezbollah project that, due to repeated IDF strikes, has now been rendered inoperable.

BREAKING: Israeli warplanes reportedly strike over 20 targets in the Nabatiya area, southern Lebanon—according to Lebanese channels. pic.twitter.com/jJf7SawoRE — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 8, 2025

The IDF stressed that the existence and operational use of this site is a clear violation of the post-Second Lebanon War understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which bar Hezbollah activity south of the Litani River.

“The IDF will continue operating to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to restore its capabilities,” the military said.

The strike comes amid a series of IDF operations against Hezbollah and Hamas assets in Lebanon. On Wednesday, Israel killed Khalid Ahmad Ahmad, a senior Hamas operative based near Sidon. Ahmad led Hamas’s Western Brigade operations in Lebanon and was actively involved in cross-border attacks, arms smuggling, and coordinating terrorist activities on Israeli soil.

A day earlier, the IDF reported the killing of Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, a senior Hezbollah commander in the group’s Badr Unit. Harb played a central role in restoring Hezbollah’s military infrastructure both north and south of the Litani River—a direct breach of the 2006 ceasefire terms.

In addition, the IDF recently attacked Hezbollah weapons facilities in the Beqaa Valley and arms depots in Beirut’s Dahiya district, warning that no location in Lebanon will serve as a safe haven for Iranian-backed terrorists.

Jerusalem has reiterated that the Lebanese government bears full responsibility for preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding its offensive capabilities on Lebanese soil.