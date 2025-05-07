IAF kills senior Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon strike

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted an airstrike in the Nabatieh region of Southern Lebanon, eliminating Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, a senior Hezbollah operative and the commander of the logistical support unit in the group’s Badr Unit, the IDF announced Tuesday.

Harb played a key role in Hezbollah’s operations north of the Litani River and was responsible for the rehabilitation of the group’s terror capabilities. According to the IDF, he was actively involved in restoring Hezbollah’s infrastructure south of the Litani—a move considered a violation of the post-2006 war understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

In addition to overseeing logistics, Harb was involved in the transfer of weapons across Lebanese territory for various Hezbollah units, the military said.

“The IDF will continue to act against any threat to the State of Israel,” the statement concluded.

On Monday night, Israeli forces struck a strategic Hezbollah weapons production and storage facility in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley. The Iranian-backed terrorist group was attempting to reestablish its operational presence at the facility, according to the IDF.

Additional strikes were carried out on Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Srifa in Southern Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to take action to eliminate threats to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to rebuild its terror capabilities,” said the military.

Last week, the IDF carried out a “forceful” strike on a Hezbollah arms storage facility in Beirut. According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, the facility housed precision-guided missiles, which were described as posing a “significant threat to the State of Israel.”

“Israel will not allow Hezbollah to strengthen or create any threat against it—anywhere in Lebanon,” the statement read. “The Dahiya district in Beirut will not serve as a safe haven for the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

Jerusalem also emphasized that the Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for preventing such threats emanating from its territory.