Hamas hands over rocket terrorist to Lebanese Army after warning

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Hamas transferred a suspected terrorist to the custody of the Lebanese Army in connection with rocket attacks on northern Israel, the army confirmed on Sunday.

The man, identified only as M.G., was handed over at the entrance to the Ein el-Hilweh camp southeast of Sidon. He is suspected of involvement in two rocket launches at the Galilee in March, which prompted Israeli airstrikes on Hamas targets in Southern Lebanon and Beirut.

The move comes after Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council warned Hamas and other terrorist groups on May 2 that any attacks from Lebanese territory would be met with “the harshest measures.”

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas invasion of Israel, the terrorist group has carried out several attacks from Lebanon. Israel has responded with targeted strikes, including the January elimination of senior Hamas commander Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.