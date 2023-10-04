JNS
newsIsrael News

IAI signs $120 million satellite deal with Azerbaijan

Under the terms of the agreement, the Israeli defense giant will also provide "technology and knowledge for the construction and the operation of the satellites."

IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy (left) and Samaddin Asadov, chairman of the board of Azercosmos, sign a cooperation agreement for the sale of two advanced IAI satellites to Azerbaijan, on Oct. 3, 2023. Credit: IAI.
(October 4, 2023 / JNS)

Israel Aerospace Industries and the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) on Tuesday announced the signing of a cooperation agreement for the sale of two advanced IAI satellites. According to Azerbaijan, the deal is valued at $120 million.

The “cutting-edge” satellites offer native imaging resolution better than 1.6 feet, according to a statement from the Israeli defense firm. Under the terms of the agreement, IAI will also provide “technology and knowledge for the construction and the operation of the satellites,” according to the statement.

The agreement includes a long-term business partnership between IAI and Azercosmos, reflected in the establishment of innovation, entrepreneurship, academic and study ecosystem in the field of space in Azerbaijan over the years.

“This landmark deal represents a significant step forward in space technology and cooperation between the two companies,” said IAI. “We are proud to have made significant contributions to this cooperation for Azerbaijan, and we are sure that this collaboration will propel us to new heights.”

