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Montana commerce department website appears to recognize Palestinian state

The state said that it is giving its 2025 Montana Exporter of the Year Award to a company that exports "$5.4 million worth of products to Canada, Egypt, European Union, Japan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.”

May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Greg Gianforte
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican. Source: Official portrait.
( May 11, 2026 / JNS )

The Montana Department of Commerce, a state office, appeared to recognize an independent Palestinian country on Monday, despite the fact that the federal U.S. government does not recognize a state of “Palestine.”

The Montana department said that All American Pharmaceutical, of Billings, is to receive the 2025 Montana Exporter of the Year Award.

“All American Pharmaceutical is a significant employer in Billings, with 100 employees in the state and another 15 outside of Montana,” the state said. “Last year, AAP exported over $5.4 million worth of products to Canada, Egypt, European Union, Japan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.”

Mitch Staley, chief marketing officer for the Montana Department of Commerce, told JNS that the department “does not recognize Palestine as a country.”

“This list was provided by All American Pharmaceutical and is the company’s information,” Staley said.

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