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NYPD investigating new wave of antisemitic graffiti in Queens

“This is yet another hateful incident meant to intimidate Jewish New Yorkers and divide our city,” New York City officials stated after swastikas were discovered in Highland Park and Forest Park.

May. 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Street signs at the triangle junction of Vermont Place and Highland Boulevard at the center of Highland Park, on the border of Glendale, Queens and Cypress Hills, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 17, 2022. Credit: Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons.
Street signs at the triangle junction of Vermont Place and Highland Boulevard at the center of Highland Park, on the border of Glendale, Queens and Cypress Hills, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 17, 2022. Credit: Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 11, 2026 / JNS )

One week after a spate of antisemitic vandalism across Queens, the New York City Police Department is investigating two more incidents involving swastika graffiti in Highland Park and Forest Park.

The NYPD told JNS that officers responded at about 8 a.m. on Sunday to reports of a possible bias incident near Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, across from Highland Park, within the confines of the 104th Precinct. Officers found five swastikas spray-painted on signs, objects and pavement.

About four hours later, police responded to another possible bias incident near 72nd Road and Union Turnpike, at the Forest Park Playground in the 102nd Precinct. Officers were informed that six swastikas had been spray-painted beneath an underpass, according to the NYPD.

Swastikas were discovered in Highland Park and Forest Park in Queens, N.Y., on May 10, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin.
Swastikas were discovered in Highland Park and Forest Park in Queens, N.Y., on May 10, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin.

No arrests have been made in either case, and the investigations remain ongoing, police said.

In a joint statement, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and Council members Lynn Schulman and Joann Ariola noted that “just a week ago today, similar antisemitic graffiti was found at two synagogues and two private homes in the borough.”

“This is yet another hateful incident meant to intimidate Jewish New Yorkers and divide our city,” the officials stated. “We want to be clear: We cannot and will not accept this as normal. That’s why the council passed our Five-Point Action Plan to Combat Antisemitism, and why we’ll continue fighting for education and accountability.”

The city Parks Department will remove the graffiti “as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Last week’s vandalism spree targeted Congregation Machane Chodosh in Forest Hills, the Rego Park Jewish Center and several nearby homes and vehicles with swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti. Police have released images of four suspects sought in connection with those incidents.

Moshe Spern, president of the United Jewish Teachers, called on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to “wake up and realize there is a problem in your city.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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