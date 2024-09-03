IDF: 14 terrorists killed in Jenin operation so far

(September 3, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces have killed 14 terrorists and arrested 25 others since the start of a large-scale counterterror operation in the Jenin area in northern Samaria a week ago, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday night.

In addition, 30 explosives were neutralized, 20 weapons confiscated and an underground weapons cache located. According to the army, some of the explosives were buried under roads to harm Israeli forces, endangering local civilians as well.

During the operation, terrorists were spotted throwing an explosive at troops from a mosque, which the IDF said was an example of how terrorists exploit civilian infrastructure.

The operation, involving hundreds of troops and air support, has also involved the Tulkarem area and in the Far’a camp in Tubas.

On Monday night, an Israeli Air Force craft struck an armed terrorist cell that shot at security forces in the area of Tulkarem, according to the IDF.

An Israeli soldier was killed and three others were wounded on Saturday during clashes with Hamas terrorists in Jenin. The casualty was identified as Staff Sgt. Elkana Navon, 20, from Petach Tikvah.

According to an IDF investigation, troops had engaged two high-ranking Hamas members, killing both. Four Israeli soldiers were wounded during the exchange, including Navon.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi had held an assessment in Jenin with senior officers earlier on Saturday.

The goal of the ongoing operation is to destroy as much terrorist infrastructure as possible in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley, with an emphasis on neutralizing explosives and locating terrorist operatives.