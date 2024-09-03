JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

IDF: 14 terrorists killed in Jenin operation so far

Twenty-five have been arrested and 30 explosives neutralized, many buried under roads, according to the military.

JNS Staff
Israeli forces during a counterterror operation in Jenin in northern Samaria, Sept. 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israeli forces during a counterterror operation in Jenin in northern Samaria, Sept. 2024. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(September 3, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces have killed 14 terrorists and arrested 25 others since the start of a large-scale counterterror operation in the Jenin area in northern Samaria a week ago, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday night.

In addition, 30 explosives were neutralized, 20 weapons confiscated and an underground weapons cache located. According to the army, some of the explosives were buried under roads to harm Israeli forces, endangering local civilians as well.

During the operation, terrorists were spotted throwing an explosive at troops from a mosque, which the IDF said was an example of how terrorists exploit civilian infrastructure.

The operation, involving hundreds of troops and air support, has also involved the Tulkarem area and in the Far’a camp in Tubas.

On Monday night, an Israeli Air Force craft struck an armed terrorist cell that shot at security forces in the area of Tulkarem, according to the IDF.

An Israeli soldier was killed and three others were wounded on Saturday during clashes with Hamas terrorists in Jenin. The casualty was identified as Staff Sgt. Elkana Navon, 20, from Petach Tikvah.

According to an IDF investigation, troops had engaged two high-ranking Hamas members, killing both. Four Israeli soldiers were wounded during the exchange, including Navon.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi had held an assessment in Jenin with senior officers earlier on Saturday. 

The goal of the ongoing operation is to destroy as much terrorist infrastructure as possible in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley, with an emphasis on neutralizing explosives and locating terrorist operatives.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates