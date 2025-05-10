IDF chief meets hostage survivors as troops push ahead in Gaza

( May 10, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met on Friday with former Hamas hostages Romi Gonen, Liri Albag, Omer Shem Tov, and Sasha Trufanov. The meeting aimed to hear firsthand accounts of their captivity and to reaffirm the military’s commitment to securing the release of those still held by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza.

“I wanted to hear directly from you about your experiences during the time you were held hostage, while IDF soldiers were operating nearby,” Zamir said. “The hardships you endured were severe, and yet you radiate strength and resilience that deserves deep respect.

“The return of the hostages and their protection are constantly on our minds—we will continue to act in every possible way to achieve the goals of the war: to return all the captives home and to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization,” he added.

הרמטכ״ל, רב-אלוף אייל זמיר, נפגש היום עם שורדי השבי, לירי אלבג, רומי גונן, עומר שם טוב וסשה טרופנוב.



הרמטכ״ל הביע בפניהם את הערכתו הרבה על השיחה הכנה ועמד על המחויבות של צה״ל לפעול להשבתם של כל החטופים.



מדברי הרמטכ״ל: ״רציתי לשמוע מכם באופן ישיר על תחושותיכם בתקופה בה הייתם… pic.twitter.com/CWsUZPNCRm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 9, 2025

Underground Hamas Facility Exposed in Rafah

Meanwhile, during operations conducted by the IDF’s 188th Brigade in the Rafah area, several Hamas terrorists surrendered and were interrogated by the Israel Security Agency (ISA). The interrogations led to the discovery of significant underground terrorist infrastructure in Rafah’s Shabura neighborhood.

The facility, located approximately 25 meters underground and stretching nearly one kilometer, was used as an operational center by senior Hamas terrorists. According to the IDF, the underground complex included living quarters, bathrooms, a small kitchen, blast-proof doors, and multiple exit shafts.

Yahalom combat engineers, together with other IDF units under the command of the 188th Brigade, conducted a targeted operation to uncover and dismantle the site. Troops also discovered additional weapons and military equipment in nearby terrorist facilities, all of which were subsequently neutralized.

מחבלי חמאס נכנעו ברפיח, נחקרו בשב״כ ובעקבות חקירתם לוחמי חטיבה 188 ויהל״ם השמידו תשתית תת-קרקעית מרכזית ברפיח



במהלך פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 188 במרחב רפיח, נכנעו ונלקחו לחקירה בשב״כ שני מחבלים בארגון הטרור חמאס.



במהלך חקירתם בשב״כ סיפקו המחבלים מידע מודיעיני משמעותי,… pic.twitter.com/U6MET9omkz — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 9, 2025

Targeted Strikes Continue in Northern Gaza

Separately, the IDF and ISA carried out a targeted strike against Hamas terrorists operating in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza. According to the military, the strike was preceded by extensive measures to minimize civilian harm, including aerial surveillance, the use of precision-guided munitions, and real-time intelligence.

The IDF reiterated that Hamas continues to violate international law by embedding its terror assets within civilian areas and using the Gazan population as human shields.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement.

צה״ל תקף עשרות מטרות טרור במהלך הלילה: הכוחות מחסלים מחבלים בפעילות ברחבי רצועת עזה



כוחות צה"ל ממשיכים לפעול נגד ארגוני הטרור ברחבי רצועת עזה, בהכוונת אגף המודיעין, פיקוד הדרום ושב"כ, משמידים תשתיות טרור ומחסלים מחבלים.



אתמול, כוחות זיהו מחבל שיצא מפיר בסמוך אליהם וחיסלו אותו.… pic.twitter.com/6XETx1ySrj — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 9, 2025

The cost of war

Two IDF soldiers were killed fighting Palestinian terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Friday.

The slain men were identified as Sgt. Yishai Elyakim Urbach, 20, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 605th Battalion, from Zikhron Ya’akov, and Staff Sgt. Yam Frid, 21, of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, from Sal’it in western Samaria.

According to an initial IDF probe, the first incident occurred when Hamas operatives fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a building in Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood, where Israeli troops were positioned. The explosion caused part of the structure to collapse, killing Urbach and wounding two other soldiers—one seriously and one moderately.

Roughly two hours later, in the same area, an armored personnel carrier was struck by an explosive device. Frid was killed in the blast, and four other soldiers were wounded, including three in serious condition.



“Elyakim and Yam fell defending the country in the war for our existence. Their heroism and bravery will be forever etched in our hearts,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement.

Eight hundred and fifty-six Israeli soldiers have been killed since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on the northwestern Negev.

Sgt. Yishai Elyakim Urbach (left), and Staff Sgt. Yam Frid were killed in action in Gaza, May 8, 2025. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

End game

Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas on Thursday, declaring that the “rules are about to change” as the IDF prepares to expand its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

“To Hamas, I say one thing: The rules are about to change very soon,” Netanyahu said during a visit to reservists of the IDF’s 5th “HaSharon” Infantry Brigade at the Tze’elim training base in the Negev.

“I came to see firsthand the quality of our soldiers—our heroes—in preparation for the intense action we are about to undertake in Gaza,” he said.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s two key objectives: “First—to defeat Hamas, to be victorious over Hamas, to eliminate Hamas. The second, of course, simultaneously—is to release our hostages.”

The remarks came ahead of the expected launch of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.” The campaign aims to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of 59 remaining hostages held since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist invasion.