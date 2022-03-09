(March 9, 2022 / JNS) The Israeli military on Tuesday demolished the homes of two of the Palestinians behind the terrorist attack in December that claimed the life of Israeli yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman.
Both structures were located in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin, according to Israel’s Kan news. One building was completely destroyed, while only a single floor of the other was demolished, according to the report.
Dimentman, 25, was shot and killed from ambush while driving in Judea and Samaria on Dec. 16, 2021. He left behind a wife and an 18-month-old son. Two other students who were in the vehicle with Dimentman at the time of the attack suffered light wounds.
On Dec. 19, Israeli security forces arrested the terrorist cell responsible for the attack, consisting of six individuals, two of whom were believe to have actually carried out the shooting. Israeli forces also seized weapons believed to have been used in the attack.
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 8, 2022
Support
Jewish News Syndicate
With geographic, political and social divides growing wider, high-quality reporting and informed analysis are more important than ever to keep people connected.
Our ability to cover the most important issues in Israel and throughout the Jewish world—without the standard media bias—depends on the support of committed readers.
If you appreciate the value of our news service and recognize how JNS stands out among the competition, please click on the link and make a one-time or monthly contribution.
We appreciate your support.