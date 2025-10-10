US rapper Azealia Banks performs in Tel Aviv on solidarity visit
The 34-year-old singer visited the site of the Supernova music festival, Yad Vashem, and the Dead Sea during her weeklong trip.
American rapper Azealia Banks performed in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening as part of a solidarity visit marking the second anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
The 34-year-old singer, who visited the site of the Supernova music festival, Yad Vashem and the Dead Sea during her weeklong trip, said that Oct. 7 would be a day of “deep remembrance—honoring every life taken, every family touched.”
“We are grateful for your support of Israel and we are happy to host you here, you are a true friend and a great Zionist,” Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar posted on X Wednesday.
The popular American singer first gained global recognition in 2011 with her viral hit “212” and continues to maintain a large fan following.
Israel is a vibe. There’s so much North African and Arab influence in the city culture except everyone is walking around drinking green juice and carry surfboards like it’s LA 2004.— AZEALIA BANKS (@iiwasinthee212) October 9, 2025
There’s Arabic and Hebrew street signs and directions everywhere and alot of Israelis speak…