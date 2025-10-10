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US rapper Azealia Banks performs in Tel Aviv on solidarity visit

The 34-year-old singer visited the site of the Supernova music festival, Yad Vashem, and the Dead Sea during her weeklong trip.

Oct. 10, 2025
JNS Staff

US rapper Azealia Banks performs in Tel Aviv on solidarity visit

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U.S. rapper Azealia Banks performs at the Bataclan venue in Paris on April 12, 2025. Photo by Xavier Galiana/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. rapper Azealia Banks performs at the Bataclan venue in Paris on April 12, 2025. Photo by Xavier Galiana/AFP via Getty Images.
( Oct. 10, 2025 / JNS )

American rapper Azealia Banks performed in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening as part of a solidarity visit marking the second anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

The 34-year-old singer, who visited the site of the Supernova music festival, Yad Vashem and the Dead Sea during her weeklong trip, said that Oct. 7 would be a day of “deep remembrance—honoring every life taken, every family touched.”

“We are grateful for your support of Israel and we are happy to host you here, you are a true friend and a great Zionist,” Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar posted on X Wednesday.

The popular American singer first gained global recognition in 2011 with her viral hit “212” and continues to maintain a large fan following.

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